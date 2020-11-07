Spain's Prime Minister Sanchez congratulates Joe Biden on Twitter
Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez congratulated Joe Biden in a tweet on Saturday night. "The American people have chosen the 46th President of the United States. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. We wish you good luck and all the best. We are looking forward to cooperating with you to tackle the challenges ahead of us," he said.Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 07-11-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 23:35 IST
Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez congratulated Joe Biden in a tweet on Saturday night.
"The American people have chosen the 46th President of the United States. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. We wish you good luck and all the best. We are looking forward to cooperating with you to tackle the challenges ahead of us," he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Spanish
- Pedro Sanchez
- Joe Biden
- American
ALSO READ
80 percent of COVID-19 patients in the Spanish study had vitamin D deficiency
Spanish police arrest man for praising attack near Paris
Spanish GDP rebounds from worst ever slump in Q3
Hyderabad FC, Spanish club Marbella FC announce strategic tie-up
Soccer-Spanish clubs told to end sponsorship deals with gambling firms