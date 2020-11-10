MP bypolls: In early trends, BJP leads in 6 seats, Cong in 2

The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh is leading in six of the 28 Assembly constituencies for which byelections were held while the Congress is ahead in two seats, as per the early trends of counting on Tuesday. BJP's Tulsiram Silawat is leading from Sanver, while Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon is ahead in Badnawar, Brajendra Singh Yadav from Mungaoli, Narayan Singh Pawar from Biora, Hardeep Singh Dung from Suwasara, and Jajpal Singh Jajji from Ashok Nagar against their rivals from the Congress.

Congress' Vipin Wankhede and Rajendra Singh Baghel are ahead against their challengers from the BJP in Agar and Hatpipalya constituencies, respectively. The counting began at 8 am in 19 districts where the by-elections were held on November 3, an election official said.

The BJP needs to win at least eight of these 28 seats to attain a simple majority in the 230-member Assembly, whose effective strength is 229. The BJP currently has 107 MLAs, while the Congress has 87 legislators in the House.