MP bypolls: Celebrations begin at BJP headquarters in Bhopal as party leads on 19 seats

Celebrations are underway at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in Bhopal as the party candidates are leading on 19 out of the 28 Assembly seats, which went for by-polls in the state on November 3. BJP workers and supporters, carrying banners of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia, danced to the tunes of dhol outside the party office.

Meanwhile, Chouhan exchanged sweets with party leaders as the Election Commission (EC) trends show a major victory. Speaking on the counting and the ensuing result, BJP leader Bhupendra Singh told ANI that it was as per expectations.

"We had earlier expected we will win 16-20 seats in the by-polls. The trends are showing the same today, BJP is heading towards a major victory and the party got full backing of the people. We fought the elections on positive and developmental issues which the people have wholeheartedly accepted. We thank the people for this," Singh said. As per the ECI, BJP is ahead on 19 seats, while its closest rival Congress is leading on eight and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on one seat in Madhya Pradesh. While BJP's vote share at 1:15 pm is at 51.2 per cent, that of Congress is at 40.74 per cent.

BJP candidates are leading from Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Bhander, Bamori, Sanchi, Suwasra and Jaura seats, among others. Meanwhile, Congress candidates are ahead on Agar, Karera, Biaora, Sumaoli, Dimani and other seats.

The result of 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh will decide the fate of Chief Minister Chouhan led-BJP government, which requires at least eight more MLAs for a clear majority in the state assembly. (ANI)