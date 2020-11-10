Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ruling BJP wins both assembly bypoll seats in Karnataka

It created history, recording its first ever victory in the Sira assembly segment in Tumakuru district with party candidate Dr C M Rajesh Gowda romping home with a margin of over 12,000 votes. N Munirathana emerged the winner in Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency with a margin of over 58,000 votes against his nearest Congress rival Kusuma H, officials said.

PTI | Bengal | Updated: 10-11-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 17:15 IST
Ruling BJP wins both assembly bypoll seats in Karnataka

The ruling BJP in Karnataka on Tuesday won the byelections to two assembly constituencies, wresting the seats from opposition Congress and JDS. It created history, recording its first ever victory in the Sira assembly segment in Tumakuru district with party candidate Dr C M Rajesh Gowda romping home with a margin of over 12,000 votes.

N Munirathana emerged the winner in Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency with a margin of over 58,000 votes against his nearest Congress rival Kusuma H, officials said. Munirathna had won the RR Nagar seat as a Congress candidate in 2018 and the bypoll was necessitated by his disqualification, following which he joined the BJP last year.

This is the third straight victory for Munirathna since 2013 in the constituency and his first as the BJP candidate. In Sira, Gowda defeated his closest rival T B Jayachandra of the Congress, relegating JDS, which had held the seat, to the third place. The party also ended up third in RR Nagar.

The bypolls were held on November 3 and the counting of votes was taken up on Tuesday..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Selective tampering of EVMs done: Digvijaya Singh on MP by-polls result indications

As Bharatiya Janata Party BJP established a lead in Madhya Pradesh by-polls, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday alleged that selective tampering of EVMs was the reason behind his party losing seats that Congress would not hav...

Senior Palestinian official Erekat dies of COVID-19

Ramallah Palestine, November 10 ANISputnik Saeb Erekat, the veteran Palestinian peace negotiator, who was in a critical condition due to COVID-19, died on Tuesday, members of Erekats inner circle confirmed to Sputnik. The Fatah movement has...

EU charges Amazon with distorting online retail competition

EU regulators charged Amazon on Tuesday with distorting competition in online retail and opened a second investigation into its business practices, as antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager takes aim at another U.S. technology giant. The Europe...

Tata Power Q2 net up 10 pc to Rs 371 cr

Tata Power on Tuesday posted a 10 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 371 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. Consolidated PAT stood at Rs 371 crore in July-September 2020 up by 10 per cent as compared to Rs 339 crore...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020