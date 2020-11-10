Left Menu
NCP fails to make mark in Bihar Assembly elections

The Sharad Pawar-led party has so far failed to win or take lead in any constituency in the Bihar Assembly elections, results of which are being declared on Tuesday. The NCP, which is part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, contested 110 seats in Bihar, which has a 243- member assembly.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 22:48 IST
The NCP, a key player in Maharashtras politics, has failed to make any mark in the Assembly elections in Bihar, where it had fielded more than 100 candidates.

The NCP, which is part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, contested 110 seats in Bihar, which has a 243- member assembly. According to the Election Commission of Indias latest trends, the NCP has so far received 0.22 per cent votes.

According to the latest trends, the RJD has till now won 47 seats and is leading in 30 others. The BJP has won 44 and is leading in 28 other Assembly segments.

The JD-U, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has bagged 27 seats and is ahead in 16 others. The NCP is an ally of the Congress in Maharashtra, but it had gone alone in the Bihar polls.

The NCP had contested 41 seats in the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, but had drawn a blank. The party had secured 2.82 per cent votes five years ago..

