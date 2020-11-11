Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitish salutes people for giving majority to NDA in Bihar

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Wednesday "saluted" people for giving majority to the NDA in Bihar and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support. "I salute people for the majority they have given to the NDA.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 11-11-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 20:13 IST
Nitish salutes people for giving majority to NDA in Bihar

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Wednesday "saluted" people for giving majority to the NDA in Bihar and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support. "I salute people for the majority they have given to the NDA. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support," Kumar tweeted in his first reaction after the ruling coalition won majority in Bihar.

The NDA won 125 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly against 110 clinched by the opposition Mahagathbandhan to pave the way for a fourth successive term for Kumar in the office. PTI TIR SNS SNS

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

My Hero Academia Chapter 291 preview revealed, Will Dabi kill Endeavor?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Ladakh LG meets Union minister Jitendra Singh

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor LG R K Mathur met Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday and discussed a host of issues pertaining to the Union Territory, according to an official statement. The LG briefed Singh about the current scenario fo...

Guj: Ahmedabad's COVID-19 count up by 207; two more die

Ahmedabads COVID-19 tally rose to 44,491, after 207 fresh cases were detected on Wednesday, the highest in the state, a health department official said. With two more deaths, the number of casualties in the district reached 1,941, the offic...

Australian Navy Ship HMAS Ballarat makes port call at Mormugao Port in Goa

Australian Navy Ship HMAS Ballarat, a frigate, made a port call at Mormugao Port, Goa on 10 Nov 20. The ship was received by officers from Headquarters Goa Naval Area and the Defence Advisor at the Australian High Commission in India.After ...

20 deaths, 1,911 fresh virus cases in UP

Twenty more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday as 1,911 fresh cases surfaced, taking the states infection count to 5,03,159, according to a health bulletin. So far, 7,281 people have succumbed to the infection in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020