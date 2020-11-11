Nitish salutes people for giving majority to NDA in Bihar

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Wednesday "saluted" people for giving majority to the NDA in Bihar and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support. "I salute people for the majority they have given to the NDA. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support," Kumar tweeted in his first reaction after the ruling coalition won majority in Bihar.

The NDA won 125 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly against 110 clinched by the opposition Mahagathbandhan to pave the way for a fourth successive term for Kumar in the office. PTI TIR SNS SNS