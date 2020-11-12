Isn't Sena getting CM post an insult of Maha voters? Darekar

Maharashtra BJP leader Praveen Darekar on Thursday criticised the Shiv Sena over its statement that making JD(U) president Nitish Kumar Bihar Chief Minister again will be against peoples mandate as his party had fared poorly in the just held polls and finished third. The Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council said the Sena is adopting "double standards" as by the same logic the Uddhav Thackeray-led party should not have formed government under its leadership after the 2019 assembly polls in the state.

Darekar said the Sena finished second, behind the BJP, in the assembly polls but still went on to form a government in alliance with the Congress and the NCP. He said, "The Sena, in an editorial (on Thursday in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'), said Nitish Kumars JD (U) finished third in the state polls. Hence, he becoming chief minister again would be against the peoples mandate.

"This is double standards as the Sena itself had ended up second in Maharashtra polls, but severed ties with the BJP to get the post of chief minister." The BJP leader sought to know if the Sena's stand did not go against the mandate given by the Maharashtra voters last year. If the Sena thinks Kumar becoming chief minister would be an insult of peoples mandate in Bihar, then was it not an insult of the Maharashtra voters when it took over the CM's post? Darekar wondered.

The JD(U) finished third behind the RJD and the BJP in the just concluded Bihar assembly polls. The BJP leader claimed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is using the coronavirus situation as an excuse to run away from holding the winter session of the legislature.

There are several issues pertaining to employment and industry, but this government is not willing to face questions related to them in the legislature, Darekar said..