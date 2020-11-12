Left Menu
Development News Edition

Isn't Sena getting CM post an insult of Maha voters? Darekar

Maharashtra BJP leader Praveen Darekar on Thursday criticised the Shiv Sena over its statement that making JD(U) president Nitish Kumar Bihar Chief Minister again will be against peoples mandate as his party had fared poorly in the just held polls and finished third.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2020 23:42 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 23:42 IST
Isn't Sena getting CM post an insult of Maha voters? Darekar

Maharashtra BJP leader Praveen Darekar on Thursday criticised the Shiv Sena over its statement that making JD(U) president Nitish Kumar Bihar Chief Minister again will be against peoples mandate as his party had fared poorly in the just held polls and finished third. The Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council said the Sena is adopting "double standards" as by the same logic the Uddhav Thackeray-led party should not have formed government under its leadership after the 2019 assembly polls in the state.

Darekar said the Sena finished second, behind the BJP, in the assembly polls but still went on to form a government in alliance with the Congress and the NCP. He said, "The Sena, in an editorial (on Thursday in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'), said Nitish Kumars JD (U) finished third in the state polls. Hence, he becoming chief minister again would be against the peoples mandate.

"This is double standards as the Sena itself had ended up second in Maharashtra polls, but severed ties with the BJP to get the post of chief minister." The BJP leader sought to know if the Sena's stand did not go against the mandate given by the Maharashtra voters last year. If the Sena thinks Kumar becoming chief minister would be an insult of peoples mandate in Bihar, then was it not an insult of the Maharashtra voters when it took over the CM's post? Darekar wondered.

The JD(U) finished third behind the RJD and the BJP in the just concluded Bihar assembly polls. The BJP leader claimed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is using the coronavirus situation as an excuse to run away from holding the winter session of the legislature.

There are several issues pertaining to employment and industry, but this government is not willing to face questions related to them in the legislature, Darekar said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto vs Isshiki, more focus on Isshiki’s trouble, Naruto’s death

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Veteran Pandev sends North Macedonia to Euro 2020

North Macedonia qualified for Euro 2020, their first-ever major tournament, when a second-half goal from 37-year-old forward Goran Pandev gave them a 1-0 win away to Georgia in their playoff on Thursday. Pandev, his countrys most capped pla...

EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration readies crackdown on U.S. investments in Chinese firms-sources

The Trump administration is finalizing an executive order to prohibit U.S. investments in Chinese firms that Washington says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military, according to three sources familiar with the matter, in a bid to r...

Saudi crown prince says PIF to inject $40 bln annually in economy in 2021,2022

Saudi Arabias Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the kingdoms sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund PIF will inject 150 billion riyals annually 40 billion in the economy in 2021 and 2022, state news agency SPA reported o...

352 nominations filed for 43 seats going to polls in 1st phase of DDC elections in JK

Over 350 nominations have been received for 43 seats going to polls in the first phase of the District Development Council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir voting for which will take place on November 28, officials said on Thursday. A to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020