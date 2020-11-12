Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland threatens to veto EU 2021-2027 budget over rule of law condition

Morawiecki wrote on Facebook that in the letter he explained Poland could not accept the link between access to EU funds and respecting the rule of law because the mechanism was based on arbitrary and politically motivated criteria. Accepting them would lead to agreeing to double standards in treating EU members and that finally such a clear link was not part of the agreement EU leaders reached in July, he said.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 13-11-2020 00:00 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 23:47 IST
Poland threatens to veto EU 2021-2027 budget over rule of law condition
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has sent a letter to European Union institutions threatening to veto its 2021-2027 budget if access to EU funds is made conditional on governments respecting the rule of law. The letter, similar to one sent earlier by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, was sent to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the chairman of EU leaders Charles Michel and the German presidency of the EU.

A Commission spokesman confirmed receipt of the letter and the gist of its contents. Morawiecki wrote on Facebook that in the letter he explained Poland could not accept the link between access to EU funds and respecting the rule of law because the mechanism was based on arbitrary and politically motivated criteria.

Accepting them would lead to agreeing to double standards in treating EU members and that finally, such a clear link was not part of the agreement EU leaders reached in July, he said. "Therefore Poland cannot accept this version of the mechanism (linking the rule of law and EU funds) which would lead to the primacy of political and arbitrary criteria over a substantive assessment," Morawiecki wrote.

Both Poland and Hungary are under EU investigation for undermining the independence of courts, media, and non-governmental organizations and therefore run the risk of losing billions of euros in EU funding if the link is there. The conditionality was a key concern for the European Parliament and several north European countries such as the Netherlands, which had even stricter conditions.

Poland and Hungary have the power to veto the long-term budget and prevent any member state from getting EU funding. But this would also harm both countries, which are big net beneficiaries of the budget where many supporters of the ruling nationalist parties depend heavily on direct EU subsidies.

The regulation linking EU payouts to respect for the rule of law to is likely to be voted on by ambassadors of EU countries next week, and can be passed by a so-called qualified majority. But the budget and the attendant enabling law -- the Own Resources Decision -- do require unanimity. Both are likely to be voted on in the next few weeks, perhaps even next week.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto vs Isshiki, more focus on Isshiki’s trouble, Naruto’s death

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Veteran Pandev sends North Macedonia to Euro 2020

North Macedonia qualified for Euro 2020, their first-ever major tournament, when a second-half goal from 37-year-old forward Goran Pandev gave them a 1-0 win away to Georgia in their playoff on Thursday. Pandev, his countrys most capped pla...

EXCLUSIVE-Trump administration readies crackdown on U.S. investments in Chinese firms-sources

The Trump administration is finalizing an executive order to prohibit U.S. investments in Chinese firms that Washington says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military, according to three sources familiar with the matter, in a bid to r...

Saudi crown prince says PIF to inject $40 bln annually in economy in 2021,2022

Saudi Arabias Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the kingdoms sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund PIF will inject 150 billion riyals annually 40 billion in the economy in 2021 and 2022, state news agency SPA reported o...

352 nominations filed for 43 seats going to polls in 1st phase of DDC elections in JK

Over 350 nominations have been received for 43 seats going to polls in the first phase of the District Development Council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir voting for which will take place on November 28, officials said on Thursday. A to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020