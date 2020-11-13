U.S. judge dismisses Trump campaign libel lawsuit against CNN

U.S. judge dismisses Trump campaign libel lawsuit against CNNReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-11-2020 01:41 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 01:41 IST
A U.S. judge dismissed on Thursday a libel lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump's re-election campaign against CNN over its publication of a 2019 opinion piece, according to a court document.
The campaign sued CNN in March over an opinion piece it had run in which the author suggested the Trump campaign would be open to Russian interference in the 2020 election. U.S. District Judge Michael Brown dismissed the suit, saying the campaign had failed to prove the piece was maliciously published.
CNN is owned by AT&T Inc.
