Sanjay Raut refutes illegal land deal allegation, says 'will ensure BJP sits at home for 25 years in Maharashtra'

Dismissing the allegations of illegal land deal between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray clan and late interior designer Anvay Naik's family, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that his party will ensure that BJP sits at home for 25 years in Maharashtra. Speaking to reporters here, Raut slammed BJP leader Kirit Somaiya for making illegal land dealing charges against the Thackeray clan and said: "All these allegations are made to protect an accused. They are calling the land deal illegal but that deal is completely legal, nothing will be proved."

"We will make them (BJP) sit at home not only for five years but for 25 years," he added. The Sena's chief spokesperson's response comes a day after Somaiya raised questions in connection with purchase of the land jointly by Thackeray's wife Rashmi and Sena leader Ravindra Waikar's wife Manisha from interior designer Anvay Naik.

In a tweet, Somaiya asked whether the political families had any business relations with Naik, who died by suicide with his mother in 2018. Reacting to the allegation made over a land deal with Anvay Naik, Raut said, "BJP isn't standing for a woman (wife of Anvay Naik) who lost her husband...We are trying to give justice to that victim women but the BJP is trying to divert the investigation which is a serious matter."

"All dealings are legal what does this person Kirit know about it..... if he has proof he should prove it," he added. (ANI)