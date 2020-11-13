Left Menu
Development News Edition

Newly elected NDA MLAs to meet on Nov 15 to declare Nitish as their leader

The decision was taken at an "informal" meeting of leaders of the four NDA constituents in Bihar--the JD(U), BJP, HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) at the residence of Chief Minister Kumar. "The meeting will start at 12:30 pm on Sunday, November 15 where all further decisions will be taken," chief minister elect Kumar, who also heads the JD(U) told reporters later.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 13-11-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 15:38 IST
Newly elected NDA MLAs to meet on Nov 15 to declare Nitish as their leader

A joint meeting of the NDA legislature party will be here held on Sunday where Nitish Kumar will be elected as its leader, it was decided on Friday. The decision was taken at an "informal" meeting of leaders of the four NDA constituents in Bihar--the JD(U), BJP, HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) at the residence of Chief Minister Kumar.

"The meeting will start at 12:30 pm on Sunday, November 15 where all further decisions will be taken," chief minister elect Kumar, who also heads the JD(U) told reporters later. He also said the current state cabinet will hold its last meeting in the evening where a decision on the dissolution of the assembly, the tenure of which expires on November 29, will be taken.

"These formalities have to be completed before the formation of a new government. The cabinet's recommendations will be forwarded to the governor whose approval will be followed by other steps leading to the formation of a new government," Kumar added. Despite the BJP emerging as the largest party in the ruling alliance with 74 seats, 31 more than the JD(U), the top leadership of the saffron party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has emphatically endorsed Kumar as the next chief minister.

He was declared the ruling coalition's chief ministerial candidate much before the election process had started. Though Kumar did not divulge more on what transpired during the meeting at his residence, informed sources said the issues discussed included the representation of each constituent in the cabinet and election of the new assembly speaker.

Speculation is rife that the BJP might push for an EBC or a Dalit as a Deputy CM though it is not clear whether the insistence will be on replacing veteran leader Sushil Kumar Modi, who has been holding the post for the most part since 2005, or replicating the experiment in adjoining Uttar Pradesh where two leaders occupy the post..

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

14 Burkina Faso soldiers killed by extremists in Sahel area

Fourteen soldiers were killed and others were injured in an extremist attack in Burkina Fasos Sahel region, the government said. A military convoy from the Tin-Akoff area, in Oudalan province was ambushed on Wednesday, government spokesman ...

Elisabeth Murdoch gives $4 mln to promote racial diversity in UK arts

Television executive Elisabeth Murdoch is giving 3 million pounds 4 million to promote racial diversity in the British visual arts as part of a 100 million endowment. The daughter of conservative media baron Rupert Murdoch has adopted a low...

Austria investigating 21 possible accomplices of Vienna attacker

Austria is investigating 21 people as possible accomplices of the jihadist who went on a deadly shooting rampage in Vienna last week, but much remains unknown, including how he got to the area of the attack, officials said on Friday. The 20...

Deputy Commissioner Bonang Mgwenya dismissed after disciplinary hearing

National Deputy Commissioner Bonang Mgwenya has been dismissed from her position following an internal disciplinary hearing this week, which found her guilty of allegations of criminal involvement.Mgwenya last month briefly appeared before ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020