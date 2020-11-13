Uttarakhand: BJP suspends Lakhiram Joshi for 'breach of discipline' until further notice
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday suspended its member Lakhiram Joshi, who wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, for "breach of discipline" until further notice, as per an official statement.ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 13-11-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 15:45 IST
The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday suspended its member Lakhiram Joshi, who wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, for "breach of discipline" until further notice, as per an official statement. Uttarakhand BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat served a notice to Joshi suspending him from the party and giving him seven days time to explain his action.
"Discipline is paramount. There can be no compromise on it," Bhagat said. Joshi had filed a written complaint against Rawat to Prime Minister Modi. In his complaint, he urged the Prime Minister for the immediate removal of Rawat from the chief minister's post. (ANI)
