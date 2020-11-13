Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany criticizes new Russian sanctions over Navalny case

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said that the use of a military nerve agent is “a serious violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and so of international law.” “Russia has everything necessary to clear up this crime, and instead the Russian foreign minister announces that it is imposing sanctions against officials of other states," Seibert told reporters in Berlin. “Such a step is, of course, unjustified and inappropriate from the German government's point of view.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 13-11-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 18:14 IST
Germany criticizes new Russian sanctions over Navalny case

The German government on Friday criticised an announcement by Russia's foreign minister that Moscow is imposing sanctions against German and French officials in response to EU measures taken over the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Navalny, a corruption investigator and longtime foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is in Germany recovering from what German authorities — pointing to findings by several specialist labs — say was poisoning in Russia with a nerve agent. Last month, EU foreign ministers imposed sanctions on six Russian officials and a state research institute over the incident.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday that retaliatory sanctions against “senior staff of the offices of the leaders of Germany and France” have already been approved. He didn't name them. German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said that the use of a military nerve agent is “a serious violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and so of international law.” “Russia has everything necessary to clear up this crime, and instead the Russian foreign minister announces that it is imposing sanctions against officials of other states," Seibert told reporters in Berlin.

“Such a step is, of course, unjustified and inappropriate from the German government's point of view. It disregards international interest in this case being cleared up and it takes a Russian problem into bilateral relations with Germany and France.” Asked whether German officials know who is being targeted by the Russian sanctions, Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger said they know nothing beyond Lavrov's public comments. Navalny fell ill on August 20 during a domestic flight in Russia and was flown to Germany for treatment two days later. His allies accused the Kremlin of poisoning its fiercest opponent.

The Kremlin denied involvement and says that before Navalny's transfer to Berlin, Russian labs found no sign of poisoning. Moscow has called for Germany and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to provide evidence, and bristled at Western leaders' insistence that Russia answers questions about what happened to him. Lavrov charged that Navalny may have been poisoned in Germany or on a plane that transported him from Russia to Berlin.

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Light a diya as salute to soldiers: PM Modi

On Diwali eve, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to the people to light a diya as a salute to soldiers, saying words cannot do justice to the sense of gratitude for their exemplary courageThis Diwali, let us also light a Diya ...

Twenty migrants drown in Libya shipwreck, bodies wash ashore- UN

Twenty migrants are thought to have drowned off the coast of Libya in a shipwreck this week, the United Nations migration agency said on Friday, as bodies from an earlier accident continued to wash ashore.The second shipwreck, a wooden boat...

PM Modi's dream to make Ayodhya 'Vedic Ramayana City': Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modis dream to development Ayodhaya as Vedic Ramayana City and it should be the most beautiful city. Our generation is not only fortunate to see the ...

Clevered Launches Asia's First Junior Data Scientist Program

Noida Uttar Pradesh India, November 13 ANINewsVoir With an aim to make todays young generation ready for tomorrows digital future, Clevered launches Asias first ever Junior Data Scientist Program for young learners. The program offers proje...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020