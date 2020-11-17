Left Menu
Priyanka slams Yogi govt over issue of women's safety

The Congress has been attacking the UP government over the state of law and order, alleging that criminal activities are rampant, a claim denied by the Adityanath dispensation.

Updated: 17-11-2020 14:18 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the issue of women's safety, saying will Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath answer how successful is his 'Mission Shakti' as news reports on crimes against women show they are "not safe" in the state at all. Chief Minister Adityanath last month launched 'Mission Shakti' campaign focusing on ensuring the safety and dignity of women and girls, with a stern warning that perpetrators of crimes against females will be dealt with an iron hand.

Attacking the government, Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, "Will the Chief Minister of UP bother to tell how successful is his Mission Shakti?" "Because news reports on crimes against women from UP are saying that UP is not safe for women at all. In many places, girls committed suicide because their pleas were not heard," the Congress general secretary in-charge UP said. The Congress has been attacking the UP government over the state of law and order, alleging that criminal activities are rampant, a claim denied by the Adityanath dispensation.

