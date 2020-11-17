Left Menu
Congress to press ahead on gov't funding even as COVID-19 aid stalls -McConnell

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-11-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 20:53 IST
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said he hoped to reach a bipartisan agreement this week to continue funding federal agencies even as Congress remain divided over the next round of possible COVID-19 aid.

McConnell said he hoped lawmakers could reach a deal on overall government funding by week's end and that the next few days could be decisive. The Republican-led Senate still wanted more financial relief amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic but that U.S. House Democrats' proposal remained too costly, he added.

