Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not part of Gupkar alliance, contesting DDC polls to expose BJP: Congress

In the statement, Surjewala said, "The Congress favors democratic elections in Jammu and Kashmir and for this purpose the Congress Party is contesting the District Development Council (DDC) polls to expose the anti-people face of the BJP in a democratic manner." Local Congress leaders in J-K have maintained that they are not part of the Gupkar Alliance and are only going for a seat-sharing arrangement for the DDC polls.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 21:33 IST
Not part of Gupkar alliance, contesting DDC polls to expose BJP: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday asserted that it was not a part of the Gupkar alliance and was contesting the district development council elections in Jammu and Kashmir to "expose" the BJP through democratic means. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a statement that the party was against any foreign intervention in the internal affairs of India, including in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Congress party is not part of the 'Gupkar Alliance' or the 'People's Association for Guptak Declaration'," he said in a statement. Surjewala attacked Home Minister Amit Shah and accused him and other ministers of the Modi government of making "mischievous" statements and trying to push a "fake narrative" by making baseless assertions on Jammu and Kashmir.

His reaction came after the BJP targeted the Congress, saying it should make clear if it agrees with the "anti-national" views of the NC and the PDP. Shah on Tuesday said the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is an "unholy global alliance" that along with the Congress wants to return to the era of terror and turmoil.

The PAGD which has several Jammu and Kashmir parties as its constituents is pressing for restoration of J-K's special status and statehood. In the statement, Surjewala said, "The Congress favors democratic elections in Jammu and Kashmir and for this purpose the Congress Party is contesting the District Development Council (DDC) polls to expose the anti-people face of the BJP in a democratic manner." Local Congress leaders in J-K have maintained that they are not part of the Gupkar Alliance and are only going for a seat-sharing arrangement for the DDC polls. Surjewala also said that the Congress leadership has written the tradition of sacrifice for the country with its blood and it does not need lessons on nationalism or sacrifice from the BJP. "The Congress party will never accept that the identity, integrity or tricolor of the nation will be put to any harm. Nor has the Congress accepted nor will it accept any foreign interference in the internal affairs of India including Jammu and Kashmir. The glorious history of India for 70 years is a witness to this resolve of the Congress," he said.

Surjewala said the Congress was committed to India's identity, integrity and sovereignty, and that of the tricolour. "Maybe Amit Shah and the Modi government need a new lesson on nationalism because their parental organisation, RSS, did not hoist the tricolour for 52 years after independence at its headquarters," he alleged.

Surjewala said the BJP is criticising the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP without realising that they had shared power with them in Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress leader also asked Shah who was responsible for the release of Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Masood Azhar, released along with two others in exchange for the passengers of hijacked Indian Airlines plane IC-814 in Kandahar in December 1999.

"The BJP is trying to spread lies and create illusions and this has become the face and character of the Modi government," Surjewala alleged. Congress leader Ajay Maken also asked why the BJP was attacking the PDP after it shared power with it in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the PDP was good for the BJP as long as it allied with it and became its enemy and "anti-national" the moment they broke the alliance. "What moral authority does the BJP have to ask the Congress when they themselves have formed a government with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir," Maken said.

Surjewala said instead of resorting to fake rhetoric, the BJP government should chase out China from Indian land and take responsibility of giving a befitting reply to Pakistan..

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad meets Shah

Eminent Shia cleric and scholar Maulana Kalbe Jawad on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah hereJawad has considerable followers from the Shia community in Uttar PradeshMet Maulana Kalbe Jawad ji, eminent Shia Muslim cleric from Luckno...

Commitment ‘crucial’ to strengthen Security Council, says UN Assembly President

Member States conferred on the Security Council primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security. Therefore, the success or failure of the United Nations Security Council is on all the Member States of the Unit...

Scott Disick spotted on romantic beach outing with Amelia Hamlin

American reality TV star Scott Disick and Hollywood star Harry Hamlins daughter - Amelia Gray Hamlin have taken their rumoured romance to Santa Barbara. According to Page Six, the 37-year-old star businessman Disick was spotted on the beach...

Italy reports 32,191 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 731 deaths

Italy has registered 32,191 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday, up from 27,354 the day before. The ministry also reported 731 COVID 19-related deaths, up from 504 the previous day and the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020