Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress, NC beating around the bush, evading question on restoration of Article 370 in J-K: Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 22:03 IST
Congress, NC beating around the bush, evading question on restoration of Article 370 in J-K: Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday accused the Congress and the National Conference (NC) of beating around the bush on the issue of Article 370 and trying to evade the moot point as to whether they would restore the constitutional provision if voted to power. Targeting the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said that the "king" parties had held Jammu and Kashmir to ransom for half-a-century as dynastic entitlement.

The PAGD is an amalgam of various political parties of Jammu and Kashmir, including the NC. It has sought the restoration of Article 370, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state. Singh's statement came after NC vice president Omar Abdullah sought to criticise Union Home Minister Amit Shah who called the alliance the 'Gupkar Gang'.

In a series of tweets, Shah also said it is an "unholy global gathbandhan" against the country's national interest and questioned Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on whether they support the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD). Abdullah, replying to Shah, tweeted: “I can understand the frustration behind this attack by the Hon'ble Home Minister. He had been briefed that the People’s Alliance was preparing to boycott elections. This would have allowed the BJP and newly formed King’s Party a free run in Jammu & Kashmir. We didn't oblige them." Responding to Abdullah's tweet, Singh said, "I can understand the frustration behind this misventure by Gupkar Gang to gang up against "Shah" because he has spelt the doom of "King" parties which had for half a century held #JammuAndKashmir to ransom as a dynastic entitlement (sic)." Speaking to PTI, Singh alleged that both the Congress and the NC are beating around the bush and trying to evade the moot point as to whether they would restore Article 370 of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir if voted to power.

"If some of the Gupkar leaders believe that they can confuse the country through the English vocabulary, they should know that we are equally prepared to unfold the treasure of English vocabulary at our command,” he said. The minister said: “We are ready to go to people in the ensuing District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections later with Article 370 as an election issue and let the Congress party also stand the test of the ballot by making its stand clear on Articles 370 and 35-A”.

Singh said that the NC and the PDP leaders have not yet explained to the people as to why they boycotted the panchayat elections when they had taken the stand not to contest any election unless the constitutional changes were reversed and the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir restored. What has changed overnight that they have now jumped into the fray in a bid to capture power through DDC elections, he wondered.

“The more the Gupkar Gang sings its swan song, the better it would be for the country because the more they would thus be exposing themselves before the people,” Singh added..

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

UAE crown prince, Israeli president exchange invitations for visits

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin exchanged invitations on Tuesday to visit their respective countries, UAE state news agency WAM reported, the latest step in Israels thaw with Arab stat...

Financially troubled startup helped power Trump campaign

President Donald Trumps 2020 reelection campaign was powered by a cell phone app that allowed staff to monitor the movements of his millions of supporters, and offered intimate access to their social networks. While the campaign may be wind...

U.S. Senate vote on Fed nominee Shelton in doubt as Grassley quarantines

The exposure of another Republican senator to the coronavirus raised doubts on Tuesday about the U.S. Senates vote on Republican President Donald Trumps controversial pick for the Federal Reserve, former economic adviser Judy Shelton.U.S. R...

Two officials of power distribution company in Telangana arrested for corruption

Two officials of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited TSSPDCL, Keesara, Ranga Reddy were arrested for alleged corruption on Tuesday. According to a press statement from Anti Corruption Bureau Hyderabad, D.Vijayender R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020