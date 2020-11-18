Muslim cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq in serious condition
The 82-year-old is suffering from pneumonia and was admitted to the hospital over a month ago
Sadiq's son Kalbe Sibtain Noori on Wednesday said his father is "serious, but stable". "My father is facing difficulties in breathing. He has tested negative for COVID-19. On Tuesday, he was shifted to the ICU as his blood pressure and oxygen level fell. His condition is serious, but thankfully there has been no decline." PTI SLM NAV DVDV
