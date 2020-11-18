Left Menu
Development News Edition

Muslim cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq in serious condition

Vice-president of All India Muslim Personal Law Board and prominent Muslim cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq is in a serious condition at a hospital here, according to his family The 82-year-old is suffering from pneumonia and was admitted to the hospital over a month ago Sadiq's son Kalbe Sibtain Noori on Wednesday said his father is "serious, but stable".

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-11-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 13:08 IST
Muslim cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq in serious condition

Vice-president of All India Muslim Personal Law Board and prominent Muslim cleric Maulana Kalbe Sadiq is in a serious condition at a hospital here, according to his family

The 82-year-old is suffering from pneumonia and was admitted to the hospital over a month ago

Sadiq's son Kalbe Sibtain Noori on Wednesday said his father is "serious, but stable". "My father is facing difficulties in breathing. He has tested negative for COVID-19. On Tuesday, he was shifted to the ICU as his blood pressure and oxygen level fell. His condition is serious, but thankfully there has been no decline." PTI SLM NAV DVDV

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Over 50 cases registered in 5 western UP districts for violations of firecrackers ban

Over 50 cases have been registered in five western Uttar Pradesh districts, including Muzaffarnagar, against those violating a ban on bursting of firecrackers, officials said on WednesdayThey said people in some areas burst firecrackers dur...

Maha govt agrees to shift Varavara Rao to Nanavati Hospital

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday agreed to shift jailed poet-activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for treatment for 15 days. Following the intervention of a ben...

SABC Board implored to consider all possible options to preserve jobs

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has implored the SABC Board to consider all possible options with an aim to preserve jobs at the public broadcaster.Ndabeni-Abrahams made the call during a meeting on ...

Bahrain delegation arrives in Israel on Gulf Air flight

Bahrain sent its first official government delegation to Israel on Wednesday as the two countries look to broaden cooperation that Washington has promoted as an anti-Iran alliance and potential economic bonanza.Bahrains foreign minister, Ab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020