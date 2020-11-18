Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan gets I-T department notice

The former Union minister himself disclosed this on Wednesday and added he will reply to the same formally. The Modi government has sent a notice to me through the Income Tax department. A notice has been sent to me and I will reply to the same formally, Chavan added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-11-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 19:47 IST
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan gets I-T department notice

The Income Tax department has served a notice to former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan. The former Union minister himself disclosed this on Wednesday and added he will reply to the same formally.

The Modi government has sent a notice to me through the Income Tax department. I think a similar notice was issued to NCPs national president (Sharad) Pawar saheb, too, Chavan said without providing further details of the notice. He said such notices are being sent to leaders of opposition parties.

I dont know if such notices have been issued to BJP leaders. A notice has been sent to me and I will reply to the same formally, Chavan added. The Income Tax department had served a notice to Pawar in September in connection with his poll affidavits submitted to the Election Commission.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

NYC-area nuclear plant sale for decommissioning is approved

The Nuclear Regulatory Commissions staff have approved the sale of the Indian Point nuclear power plant north of New York City to a New Jersey company for dismantling, despite petitions from state and local officials to hold public hearings...

Judge to review U.S. request to drop drug case against former Mexican defense minister

A federal judge was expected to grant a U.S. government request to drop drug charges against former Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos on Wednesday, a move Mexico said would restore trust in severely strained security cooperation ...

UPDATE 1-Iraq-Saudi Arabia border crossing opens for trade, first time since 1990

Iraq and Saudi Arabia opened the Arar border crossing for trade for the first time in three decades, the Iraqi border ports commission said on Wednesday.Arar has been closed since 1990 after the two countries cut ties following Saddam Husse...

German police clash with protesters angry at Merkel's coronavirus law

German police unleashed water cannon and pepper spray on Wednesday in an effort to scatter thousands of protesters angry about Chancellor Angela Merkels plans to set a legal framework for enforcing coronavirus restrictions.Protesters near B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020