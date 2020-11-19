Left Menu
Development News Edition

Praising union, UK PM Johnson outlines plans to make navy most powerful in Europe

With repeated polls suggesting most people in Scotland now support independence, Johnson was keen to press the case for how England and Scotland can work together. He announced plans for 13 more frigates as well as committing to a new generation of warships, which he said would spur a renaissance in shipbuilding across the United Kingdom.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-11-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 19:18 IST
Praising union, UK PM Johnson outlines plans to make navy most powerful in Europe

Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to restore Britain's navy to its position as Europe's most powerful maritime force on Thursday, highlighting that shipbuilding could also help heal divisions between the four nations of the United Kingdom. With repeated polls suggesting most people in Scotland now support independence, Johnson was keen to press the case for how England and Scotland can work together.

He announced plans for 13 more frigates as well as committing to a new generation of warships, which he said would spur a renaissance in shipbuilding across the United Kingdom. This will illuminate "the benefits of the union in the white light of the ark welder's torch," Johnson told parliament. "If there was one policy which strengthens the UK in every possible sense, it is building more ships for the Royal Navy."

Earlier this week, Johnson angered many Scots by calling the devolution of powers to Scotland "a disaster", a comment that played into the hands of Scottish nationalists. The bonds holding the United Kingdom together have been severely strained over the last five years by Brexit, the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and repeated calls by the Scottish National Party for a new referendum on independence.

Johnson is particularly disliked in Scotland, where he is seen as patronising and arrogant. The unpopularity of Johnson is the single biggest factor driving an upsurge in support for Scottish independence, a survey by the political consultancy JL Partners said last month.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Catalonia eases COVID restrictions but keeps curfew, including for Christmas

Spains Catalonia region will allow bars, restaurants, gyms and cinemas to reopen from Monday, gradually easing some of the restrictions put in place to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, although a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. remains.Gather...

For England's top clubs, Grealish is the one that got away

Given Jack Grealishs status as English soccers new superstar, its strange how reluctant national team coach Gareth Southgate was to place his trust in a midfielder many are now understandably comparing to Paul Gascoigne. The same can be sai...

Farmers protesting against agri laws to take highway route to Delhi on Nov 26

Farmers who are protesting against three new farm laws will reach Delhi on November 26 through five highways connecting the national capital as part of their Delhi Chalo march call. The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee AIKSC...

DCM Shriram ties up with Tata Trusts on menstrual hygiene

DCM Shriram on Thursday said it has partnered with Tata Trusts for raising awareness about the menstrual hygiene among adolescent girls and women in and around its four sugar units in Uttar Pradesh. The company has been working on health an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020