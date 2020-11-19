Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air quality panel neither has office space for chairperson nor staff: AAP

The AAP on Thursday claimed that the air quality panel set up by the Centre to monitor Delhi's pollution situation neither has an office space for the chairperson nor the staff and it shows the government's reluctance towards the issue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 21:15 IST
Air quality panel neither has office space for chairperson nor staff: AAP

The AAP on Thursday claimed that the air quality panel set up by the Centre to monitor Delhi's pollution situation neither has an office space for the chairperson nor the staff and it shows the government's reluctance towards the issue. Aam Aadmi Party leader and spokesperson Atishi said the party demands that the central government should immediately provide office space to the panel chairperson and office staff for smooth action.

In view of the recent air pollution condition in Delhi, the central government formed a high-power committee on October 28. The Centre got an ordinance signed by President Ram Nath Kovind, and a Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas was formed. "I want to request the central government that you should immediately provide office space to the air quality commission along with an office space for the chairperson of the commission and office staff for the commission to run day-to-day works," she told reporters.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Italy's Serie A backs $2 billion bid for media unit stake

Italys top-flight Serie A soccer league moved closer to selling a stake in its media business to boost virus-hit revenues when it agreed on Thursday to accept a 1.7 billion euro 2 billion offer from a private equity consortium.At a meeting ...

DMK MLA Poongothai Aladi Aruna hospitalised in unconscious state

DMK legislator Poongothai Aladi Aruna was admitted to a hospital here on Thursday in an unconscious state after she allegedly took sleeping pills, party sources said. The former Tamil Nadu Minister was admitted in an unconscious state, Shif...

Comptroller and Auditor is independent statutory body, any corruption involved will be pointed out: V Muraleedharan

The Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday said that Comptroller and Auditor CAG is an independent statutory body, which is not controlled by the Government of India and if there is any corruption involved...

Mexico's president: we didn't threaten to expel DEA agents over General Cienfuegos arrest

Mexicos President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that Mexico did not threaten to expel U.S. agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration DEA from Mexico in retaliation for the U.S. arrest of former defense minister Salvador...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020