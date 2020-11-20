Biden says Trump challenge to his election victory is "totally irresponsible"

President-elect Joe Biden said on Thursday that incumbent President Donald Trump's challenge of the results of the Nov. 3 election was "totally irresponsible."

Trump has launched legal challenges in multiple states and claimed, without evidence, that he is the rightful winner of the election. His administration has refused to recognize Biden as the likely winner, blocking Biden's transition team from funding and office space and the president-elect from receiving classified briefings.

Speaking after a call with state governors, Biden said he was not concerned Trump's refusal to concede the election would prevent a transfer of power, but said it "sends a horrible message about who we are as a country."