Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP TN chief Murugan, others attempt to take out Vel Yatra, arrested in Erode

BJP Tamil Nadu unit president L Murugan was among over 250 people arrested here on Friday when they attempted to take out the party's "Vel Yatra" without permission, police said.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 20-11-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 19:39 IST
BJP TN chief Murugan, others attempt to take out Vel Yatra, arrested in Erode

BJP Tamil Nadu unit president L Murugan was among over 250 people arrested here on Friday when they attempted to take out the party's "Vel Yatra" without permission, police said. They were removed and lodged in a marriage hall and released later in the day, police said.

Murugan has been attempting unsuccessfully to go on the state-wide 'Vel yatra' and courting arrest from November 6 as the government had banned it citing the coronavirus pandemic. The BJP has launched Vetrivel or Vel yatra campaign to "expose Karuppar Kootam that denigrated" Kanda Sasti Kavacham in praise of Lord Muruga and the DMK "which lent support" to the group.

The ruling AIADMK, an ally of the BJP, even accused the party of attempting vote bank politics based on religion and said the government led by it would not allow the yatra. Murugan who arrived on Friday for the Erode leg of the yatra first visited the famous hill shrine of Lord Muruga at Chennimalai, about 30 km from here, and offered prayers along with some party members.

Later, he returned to Erode and attended a 'Vel Yatra' public meeting in the afternoon. As he announced that they would launch the yatra, police present there in strength arrested Murugan and others.

Tight security arrangements had been made by police to avert any untoward incident..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Breast cancer discovery could help stop disease's deadly spread: Study

University of Virginia Cancer Center researchers have identified a gene responsible for the spread of triple-negative breast cancer to other parts of the body - a process called metastasis - and developed a potential way to stop it. Triple-...

Hyundai's new i20 receives 20k bookings within 20 days of launch

Hyundai Motor India Ltd HMIL on Friday said its all-new i20 premium hatchback has received 20,000 bookings within 20 days of its launch in the market. The company said it delivered 4,000 units of the car to customers during the festive seas...

Miami coach Manny Diaz in isolation with coronavirus

Miami coach Manny Diaz said Friday he is in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus, and he will work virtually with the No. 12 Hurricanes until he can return to the field. Miami is not scheduled to play again until Dec. 5 at W...

Vatican asks Instagram to investigate mysterious papal "like" of model

The Vatican said on Friday that it had asked Instagram to investigate how a like attributed to Pope Francis official account ended up on a photo of a scantily clad Brazilian model. The like was discovered earlier this week by one of the 2.4...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020