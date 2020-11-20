BJP TN chief Murugan, others attempt to take out Vel Yatra, arrested in Erode

BJP Tamil Nadu unit president L Murugan was among over 250 people arrested here on Friday when they attempted to take out the party's "Vel Yatra" without permission, police said. They were removed and lodged in a marriage hall and released later in the day, police said.

Murugan has been attempting unsuccessfully to go on the state-wide 'Vel yatra' and courting arrest from November 6 as the government had banned it citing the coronavirus pandemic. The BJP has launched Vetrivel or Vel yatra campaign to "expose Karuppar Kootam that denigrated" Kanda Sasti Kavacham in praise of Lord Muruga and the DMK "which lent support" to the group.

The ruling AIADMK, an ally of the BJP, even accused the party of attempting vote bank politics based on religion and said the government led by it would not allow the yatra. Murugan who arrived on Friday for the Erode leg of the yatra first visited the famous hill shrine of Lord Muruga at Chennimalai, about 30 km from here, and offered prayers along with some party members.

Later, he returned to Erode and attended a 'Vel Yatra' public meeting in the afternoon. As he announced that they would launch the yatra, police present there in strength arrested Murugan and others.

Tight security arrangements had been made by police to avert any untoward incident..