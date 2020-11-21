Left Menu
Development News Edition

Has Mamata mortgaged TMC to Prashant Kishore and team: Vijayvargiya

Earlier this week, TMC MLA from Coochbehar South constituency, Mihir Goswami, had also claimed through a social media post that the reins of the party are not in the hands of Banerjee anymore. Vijayvargiya alleged that the Rs 1,000-crore assistance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his visit to the Amphan-affected areas in West Bengal was not accounted for by the state government.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-11-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 22:07 IST
Has Mamata mortgaged TMC to Prashant Kishore and team: Vijayvargiya
"No self-respecting person can remain in TMC now, because its reins have now gone into the hands of 'bhaipo' (Banerjee's nephew Abhishek)," Vijavargiya said. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, wondering whether she had lost self-confidence and "mortgaged" her party, the Trinamool Congress, to poll strategist Prashant Kishore and his team. He said the old guards of TMC are deserting it, as are the people of the state.

"No self-respecting person can remain in TMC now, because its reins have now gone into the hands of 'bhaipo' (Banerjee's nephew Abhishek)," Vijavargiya said. "I want to ask Mamata Banerjee whether she has lost her self-confidence and mortgaged the party to the PK (Prashant Kishore) company," he said at a rally in Ramnagar in East Midnapore.

Kishor's organisation Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) has been appointed by the ruling party in West Bengal to prepare its strategy for the 2021 assembly polls. Earlier this week, TMC MLA from Coochbehar South constituency, Mihir Goswami, had also claimed through a social media post that the reins of the party are not in the hands of Banerjee anymore.

Vijayvargiya alleged that the Rs 1,000-crore assistance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his visit to the Amphan-affected areas in West Bengal was not accounted for by the state government. "No one knows how the money was spent or where it went," the BJP national general secretary said.

Denying the allegation, West Bengal Urban and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim said there is no "Rafale or Nirav Modi" in the state, and Banerjee heads a transparent government. Earlier in the day, BJP MP Arjun Singh had claimed at least five TMC MPs are keen to switch over to the saffron party, while calling upon Suvendu Adhikari, who has been voicing displeasure with the TMC leadership, to also join.

"He (Adhikari) is being subjected to insults within the party just as I was heckled at one time," Singh, a former TMC MLA who switched over to the BJP before the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, said. He further said that Saugata Roy, TMC MP from Dumdum constituency, was also not averse to be a part of the saffron party.

Roy, however, denied the claim, contending that he would "rather die than join the BJP". "I am in the TMC and will remain so," he said.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia rejects African mediation, pushes toward rebel-held Tigray capital

The Ethiopian government rebuffed an African effort to mediate on Saturday, saying its troops had seized another town in their march towards the rebel-held capital of northern Tigray region.More than two weeks into Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed...

Tennis-Thiem beats Djokovic with storming finish to reach ATP Finals title decider

Dominic Thiem came back from the brink of defeat to beat Novak Djokovic in a gripping last-four clash at the ATP Finals on Saturday as he reached the final for the second successive year. The 27-year-old Austrian appeared to be sliding to d...

Twitter, Facebook to hand over @POTUS account to Biden on Jan. 20

Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc will transfer control of the POTUS account to the Joe Biden administration on Jan. 20, the social media companies said on Saturday. The POTUS account on both platforms is the official account of the President of...

Akshay Kumar can ace any genre, says Vaani Kapoor about her 'Bell Bottom' co-star

Actor Vaani Kapoor, who will be seen opposite megastar Akshay Kumar in the upcoming spy-thriller Bell Bottom, revealed she has been bowled over by the Khiladi star as the macho hero can pull off any role, any genre with the utmost ease. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020