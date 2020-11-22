Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stop wasting our money, UK's Labour tell PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson must stop squandering taxpayers' money and start spending it on projects to improve citizens' quality of life, the opposition Labour Party said on Saturday, promising a rival vision for post-coronavirus Britain. Finance minister Rishi Sunak will on Wednesday announce tens of billions of pounds of infrastructure investment and set spending budgets for the next year - focusing on how to 'level up' opportunity in poorer regions outside London.

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2020 04:01 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 04:01 IST
Stop wasting our money, UK's Labour tell PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson must stop squandering taxpayers' money and start spending it on projects to improve citizens' quality of life, the opposition Labour Party said on Saturday, promising a rival vision for post-coronavirus Britain.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak will on Wednesday announce tens of billions of pounds of infrastructure investment and set spending budgets for the next year - focusing on how to 'level up' opportunity in poorer regions outside London. Ahead of that, Labour's would-be finance minister Anneliese Dodds accused Sunak and Johnson of wasting public money during the coronavirus pandemic and a long-term failure to fix imbalances during the Conservative Party's 10 years in power.

"After a decade of letting Britain down, people don't want to hear more empty rhetoric and last-minute decision-making from this government," Dodds said in a statement ahead of her appearance at a Reuters Newsmaker event on Monday. Johnson won a huge election victory last year built on twin promises to take Britain out of the European Union, which he did in January, and to spread the wealth and prosperity concentrated around London to all four corners of the United Kingdom.

But the COVID-19 crisis has blown a 200 billion pound ($265.6 billion) hole in Johnson's regeneration plans. Critics of his government's response say it has made regional divisions even worse and disproportionately impacted those living on lower incomes. Labour, under new leadership since Keir Starmer took over from left-wing veteran Jeremy Corbyn in April, are looking to capitalise on public dissatisfaction with Johnson's handling of the crisis and capture voters' trust on the economy.

"Ten years of Conservative failures has seen billions wasted on pet projects and white elephants instead of action to make a difference to people’s lives," Dodds said, pointing to costly procurement deals signed during the crisis and failed attempts by Johnson to complete infrastructure projects. Johnson has defended the handling of protective equipment deals during the pandemic after a spending watchdog said suppliers with political links had been fast-tracked and criticised a lack of government transparency.

Full details of Dodds' alternative vision are to be set out on Monday, but will be built around the party's mission to make Britain "the best place to grow up and the best place to grow old in." ($1 = 0.7529 pounds)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Judge dismisses Trump election lawsuit in PennsylvaniaPresident Donald Trump faced a new setback on Saturday in his desperate bid to overturn the U.S. election as a federal judge di...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Ethiopia rejects African mediation, pushes toward rebel-held Tigray capitalThe Ethiopian government rebuffed an African effort to mediate on Saturday, saying its troops had seized another...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Three Swiss team members test positive for COVID-19Three Swiss national team skiers have tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Fridays Alpine Ski World Cup parallel giant slalom com...

U.S. judge dismisses Trump lawsuit challenging Pennsylvania mail-in votes

A federal judge on Saturday dismissed a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trumps campaign that sought to throw out millions of mail-in votes in Pennsylvania, dealing a major blow to Trumps flailing efforts to overturn his Nov. 3 election lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020