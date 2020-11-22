Stalin hits back at Amit Shah, calls dynasty politics barb a 'trick'

Left Menu
DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for attacking his party with the 2G Spectrum scam allegation and dynasty politics barb, saying it was an amusing and conjuring trick ahead of the 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

Updated: 22-11-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 18:33 IST
DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for attacking his party with the 2G Spectrum scam allegation and dynasty politics barb, saying it was an amusing and conjuring trick ahead of the 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. The accusations were comical since the 'twins' who stood by Shah's side -Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam- were 'involved in corruption,' over the past about four years, Stalin alleged, referring to the Home Minister as "Delhi Chanakya." "They may do any number of conjuring tricks, but the people are clear," the DMK chief said adding a body blow awaited the AIADMK and BJP combine in the assembly elections due in April-May next year for levelling such charges.

The AIADMK on Saturday said its alliance with the BJP would continue for the assembly elections. He would not rest till the DMK returned to power, Stalin said adding he would start his poll campaign in January.

Till such time the party won power in Tamil Nadu there was no question of respite and he would start his poll campaign in January, Stalin said. "Let us march ahead by outmanoeuvring the conspiracies of AIADMK and the BJP to scuttle our journey towards victory," he said in a reference to the accusations against his party.

On Saturday, Shah said DMK and its ally Congress had no right to talk about corruption since the 2G Spectrum allocation scam happened during the United Progressive Alliance regime. Dubbing the DMK a dynasty party, he had alleged it did not function based on democratic values but only took forward dynasty politics. It was now the turn of the DMK to lose elections -2021 Assembly polls- following the RJD in Bihar, he said.

The Minister also demanded the DMK to list out what it had done for Tamil Nadu when it held the reins of power. Party treasurer T R Baalu alleged the BJP regime at the Centre has only betrayed Tamil Nadu so far by ignoring Tamil and imposing Hindi, and 'damaging' social harmony.

Listing several projects like the Rs 908 crore Nemelli desalination plan, Baalu said these were the achievements of his party-led regime..

