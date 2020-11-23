Left Menu
Development News Edition

New labour rules will create unemployment: Cong

Instead of mitigating the over-exploitation of the poor and the vulnerable, the central government has now given an "open licence" to oppress the working and the manufacturing classes, Surjewala claimed. The Congress leader said as per Rule 28 of the new rules there will be 12-hour shifts for factory workers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 21:54 IST
New labour rules will create unemployment: Cong

The new labour rules will create unemployment and promote new forms of "slavery", the Congress alleged on Monday, demanding the rollback of the 'Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (Central) Rules, 2020'. The opposition party also claimed that the Modi government had brought the rules to benefit a few of its "crony capitalist friends". Even though India abolished slavery centuries ago, the Modi government has re-introduced a system of "economic slavery" of the labour and the working classes through the 'Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions (Central) Rules, 2020', to benefit a "few crony capitalist friends", Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged in a statement.

"Once again, the BJP government has sanctioned legalised assault on the livelihood, well-being, health and work-life balance of India's workforce. We demand that these rules be reviewed forthwith in consultation with all stakeholders, including the All India Trade Union Congress," he said. "Until then, let these rules be kept in suspended animation," the spokesperson said in the statement. Instead of mitigating the over-exploitation of the poor and the vulnerable, the central government has now given an "open licence" to oppress the working and the manufacturing classes, Surjewala claimed.

The Congress leader said as per Rule 28 of the new rules there will be 12-hour shifts for factory workers. This will leave them with little time for long hours of commuting, rest, relaxation and family time, hampering work-life balance, Surjewala said. "This will have a severe impact on the physical and the mental wellbeing of India's labour and working class," he said. Terming the new rules as "draconian", Surjewala alleged that they are bound to make one-third of the current workforce in factories across India "redundant and jobless" as industries will now opt for "two shifts instead of three as per the current pattern". "The said proposal can only be justified by BJP's political ideology, which supports and foresees India's hard working class as slaves of the rich," he said. "Under the Rule 56, the BJP government has also proposed a long list of exceptions where the employer can force workmen to work beyond 12 hours per day," the Congress spokesperson said. These are nothing but "weapons to legalise a new form of slavery in India as the poor and vulnerable sections will be free to be exploited at the hands of the factory/mill owners", he said. "The BJP government, through the new rules has added insult to injury to the builders of modern India - migrant workers, by rejecting the provision for their existence records in the new rules," Surjewala said in the statement. This will conveniently allow the BJP to "use and abuse the vulnerable sections without affording them any rights", he alleged. The Congress leader also alleged that the decision of the government to not include any provision for creating a database of workers in the new rules despite the suffering faced by migrants during the lockdown, confirms that the poor and hardworking are the last priority.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Engineering entrance JEE-Main likely to be pushed to February, say officials

The Joint Entrance Exam JEE-Main for admission to engineering colleges across the country is likely to be held in February instead of January, according to officials. Rising number of COVID-19 cases and engineering admission for this year s...

England gets new set of restrictions for end of COVID lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out new measures on Monday to replace a COVID-19 lockdown in England from Dec. 2, reinforcing a previous regional approach to try to reopen businesses where infection rates are lower. Just over two w...

Biden names 2 aides to legislative affairs team

President-elect Joe Biden has named two longtime Capitol Hill aides to his legislative affairs team. Reema Dodin and Shuwanza Goff will serve as deputy directors of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs.Dodin has been working on the...

351 new COVID cases, 12 deaths in J&K

There were 351 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the tally to 1.07 lakh and the toll to 1,641 on Monday, officials said. The number of active cases is 5,431, while 99,827 people have recovered so far, the offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020