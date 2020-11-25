Left Menu
Shah condoles Patel's death

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday and said he made a significant contribution to his party and public life Patel died at a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Wednesday due to multi-organ failure.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2020 09:50 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 09:50 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday and said he made a significant contribution to his party and public life

Patel died at a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Wednesday due to multi-organ failure. He was suffering from complications related to COVID-19

"The news about the death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel is very sad. Ahmed Patel made a significant contribution to the Congress party and public life. I express my condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief. May god bless the departed soul," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

Videos

