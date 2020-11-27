TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari resigns as Bengal transport minister

Senior Trinamool Congress leaderSuvendu Adhikari, who has been at odds with the party's topbrass, tendered his resignation as the state's transportminister on Friday

He sent his resignation letter to Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee by fax, which he then forwarded to GovernorJagdeep Dhankhar by e-mail

"Today at 1:05 pm a resignation letter of Mr. SuvenduAdhikari from office as minister addressed to Hon'ble ChiefMinister has been forwarded to me. The issue will be addressedfrom constitutional perspective," the governor tweeted.