Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K DDC Ph-1 polls tomorrow, 7 lakh eligible to vote

The first phase of the DDC election and panchayat bypolls will be held in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, with 1,427 candidates in the fray and seven lakh voters eligible to exercise their franchise, officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-11-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 23:17 IST
J-K DDC Ph-1 polls tomorrow, 7 lakh eligible to vote

The first phase of the DDC election and panchayat bypolls will be held in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, with 1,427 candidates in the fray and seven lakh voters eligible to exercise their franchise, officials said. State Election Commissioner K K Sharma said 2,146 polling stations have been set up for the smooth conduct of elections of phase-I.

"As many as 7 lakh voters shall use their right to vote in phase I of polling tomorrow. Out of 7 lakh voters, more than 3.72 lakh are from the Kashmir division and 3.28 lakh are from the Jammu division,"  Sharma told reporters here. On the District Development Council (DDC) elections, the SEC said a total of 280 constituencies are in the Union Territory of J&K (14 in each district), out of which voting will be conducted in 43 constituencies from 7 am to 2 pm in phase-I.

He said 296 candidates are in the poll fray, comprising 207 males and 89 females for DDC elections in Phase- I. Sharma said the sarpanch election will be conducted in 94 constituencies and a total of 279 candidates (203 males, 76 females) are contesting in the first phase.

Similarly, in panchs bypolls, which are going to be held in 368 constituencies, 852 candidates are in the electoral fray out of which 635 are male and 217 are female, he added. Sharma said all arrangements have been completed besides manpower, election material and adequate deployment of security forces have been put in place.

On the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the SEC urged the people to follow the guidelines issued by the Election Commission, besides using face masks and maintaining social distance during polling. He also said sanitizers and face masks shall be provided to the voters, in case they forget to carry their own.

The SEC appealed to the people to come forward to participate in the biggest festival of democracy and urged them to cast their votes. The DDC election and the panchayat bypolls are being held in eight phases from November 28 to December 19. The counting of votes will be taken on December 22.

TRENDING

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suicide bomber kills six in Mogadishu ice-cream parlour

A suicide bomber blew himself up in an ice-cream parlour in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Friday, killing six people and wounding eight, an official said. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the blast, but the Islamist in...

French coronavirus infections slow again as more shops prepare to open

The rate of new coronavirus infections slowed again in France on Friday, the day before shops can resume selling non-essential goods, health ministry data showed.The number of daily new infections fell to 12,459, compared to 13,563 on Thurs...

'Mumkin': Youth livelihood programme launched in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday launched a youth livelihood programme Mumkin by distributing subsidized small commercial vehicles among 10 young beneficiaries across the Union Territory. The Union Territory administratio...

New rule could allow gas, firing squads for US executions

The Justice Department is quietly amending its execution protocols, no longer requiring federal death sentences to be carried out by lethal injection and clearing the way to use other methods like firing squads and poison gas. The amended r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020