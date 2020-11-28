Left Menu
BJP govt failed to prevent Chinese from trespassing, using force to suppress farmers' voice, says Congress

Congress on Saturday demanded that the BJP government should apologise for the use of tear gas, lathicharge and water cannons on farmers protesting the farm laws and alleged that Centre failed to prevent Chinese troops from trespassing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) but was using force to "suppress farmers' voice."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 16:11 IST
Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

Congress on Saturday demanded that the BJP government should apologise for the use of tear gas, lathicharge and water cannons on farmers protesting the farm laws and alleged that Centre failed to prevent Chinese troops from trespassing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) but was using force to "suppress farmers' voice." Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill demanded that Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar should visit Burari ground, where farmers have congregated and apologise for the "brutal assault" on them and also assured them of the withdrawal of the "black" farm laws.

"Instead of playing hide and seek game with farmers, the agriculture minister should visit Burari grounds, fold his hands and hang his head in shame, and seek apologies from farmers," he told ANI. Criticising the use of force on farmers, he remarked that "beating the farmers is not the culture of India democracy."

"BJP Government, who was failed to prevent Chinese from trespassing LAC, has used all its forces for containing farmers protest and attempt to silent their voice," Shergill said. "Ironically, when the ruling government should focus on proving financial support and work for the benefit of the farmer, it chose to provide bonus to food providers with the use of lathi, tear gas and water cannons," Shergill said.

He said that the farmer agitation has completely exposed "dictatorial" of the Centre. "By raising finger on Congress party, BJP cannot escape its accountability. BJP instead of doubling the farmer's income zeroing the farmers' income with the bonus of Lathi, tear gas and water cannons," he said.

Earlier in the day Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted a video of the Haryana police using water cannons on a group of farmers. "The country's farmers are standing resolutely in the face of Modi government's cruelty against them" Gandhi tweeted. Farmers are protesting against the three laws -- the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

