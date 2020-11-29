Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nobody parachuted down on TMC or used lift to rise within it: Abhishek in apparent jibe at Suvendu

In an apparent jibe at disgruntled Trinamool Congress MLA Suvendu Adhikari, Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said that the TMC is a grassroots party and nobody has been able to parachute down on it or use a lift to rise within it.

PTI | Satgachia | Updated: 29-11-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 21:05 IST
Nobody parachuted down on TMC or used lift to rise within it: Abhishek in apparent jibe at Suvendu

In an apparent jibe at disgruntled Trinamool Congress MLA Suvendu Adhikari, Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said that the TMC is a grassroots party and nobody has been able to parachute down on it or use a lift to rise within it. Adhikari, who resigned as a minister in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet on Friday, had earlier said that he has risen through the party ranks and has not landed from the top using a parachute or taken the lift to move upward.

Abhishek Banerjee, who is the West Bengal chief minister's nephew and a two-time parliamentarian, said that the TMC and its supremo Mamata Banerjee is like a "mother to her children". "The mother who has given her children the opportunity to work for the people and rise through its steps is Mamata Banerjee.

"Mamata Banerjee has created the Trinamool Congress, which means the grassroots party. No one has been able to land on top of it with a parachute or use a lift to rise," the Diamond Harbour MP, who is also the TMC youth wing chief, said in an apparent jibe at Adhikari without naming him. Addressing a public rally here in his constituency, Banerjee asked the audience whether they would let go if anyone "betrays the trust of the mother" for personal gains.

"If anyone sells off his spine to another party for his narrow personal interests, will you allow that?" he asked, adding that one cannot betray the trust of the mother. "If anyone does so, his decimation is a foregone conclusion," Banerjee said.

Suvendu Adhikari has been distancing himself from the TMC for quite some time though he is still an MLA and holds the party membership. He was the backbone of the Nandigram anti-land acquisition movement that played a crucial role in Mamata Banerjee romping to power by defeating the Left Front. Adhikari, who has been holding apolitical public rallies at different places in the southern districts of the state amid speculations over his next move, had on October 31 said, "Neither have I parachuted down, nor have I taken a lift to rise. I have walked up the stairs to reach where I am." The heavyweight leader, who holds considerable clout in several districts, had reportedly expressed his reservations on issues relating to the running of the TMC during meetings with veteran MP Saugata Roy whom the party top brass had deputed to hold parleys with him for reconciliation.

PTI AMR ACD ACD.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy reports 20,648 new coronavirus cases, 541 deaths in last 24 hours - health ministry

Italy reported 541 COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday, against 686 the day before, and 20,648 new infections, down from 26,323 on Saturday, the heath ministry said.The first Western country hit by the virus, Italy has seen 54,904 COVID-19 fa...

Trump expresses doubt on whether Supreme Court will hear election cases

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that it might be difficult to get his election fraud allegations heard before the U.S. Supreme Court, expressing doubt about his legal strategy as his hopes of overturning the Nov. 3 election dwindle.Th...

Three boys drown in village tank in AP

Three boys drowned in a water tankthat received copious inflow following recent Nivar cyclone atGuntavari palli, 130 kms from here on Sunday, police saidThe boys aged 15 and 13 accidentally slipped in a deeppoint in the tank located close t...

EAM Jaishankar calls on UAE's Prime Minister, discusses post-COVID economic cooperation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on UAEs Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Sunday and discussed with him the prospects for economic cooperation between India and the Gulf country in the post-COVID-19 era. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020