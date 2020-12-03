Adhir urges LS speaker to convene winter session to discuss

Left Menu
In a letter to Birla, Chowdhury, also the West Bengal Congress chief, said that the winter session of the House be convened with all the COVID-19 protocols in place to help the people understand the important issues the country is facing at present. "There are a number of very important issues that the nation is facing in present times.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-12-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 15:37 IST
Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday urged Speaker Om Birla to convene a short winter session of the House to discuss several issues including the farmers' agitation and preparation of COVID-19 vaccine. In a letter to Birla, Chowdhury, also the West Bengal Congress chief, said that the winter session of the House be convened with all the COVID-19 protocols in place to help the people understand the important issues the country is facing at present.

"There are a number of very important issues that the nation is facing in present times. The most notable among them are the ongoing farmers' agitation and the status/preparation of the COVID-19 vaccine," the letter read. Listing issues like "economic slowdown, unemployment scenario, continuous stand-off along the India-China border and unabated ceasefire violation along the India-Pakistan border", Chowdhury said, "There is a need for a thorough and transparent debate/discussion on all the above-mentioned important issues." PTI SUS ACD ACD

