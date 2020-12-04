Left Menu
Development News Edition

GHMC polls: BJP ahead in postal ballots

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-12-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 13:40 IST
GHMC polls: BJP ahead in postal ballots

The BJP was leading over its rivalsin postal ballots which were taken up first in the counting of votes on Friday in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. The BJP is leading in around 80 wards while the ruling TRS is ahead in around 20.

However, the party lead position would be known as the votes cast in the ballot boxes are counted. Ballot papers were used in the election to the 150- ward city civic body on December 1.

The counting of votes began at 8 AM with postal ballots being counted first. The results are expected to be known in the evening.

The polling percentage in the election was an unimpressive 46.55. Out of the 74.67 lakh voters, 34.50 lakh electors exercised their franchise.

While the ruling TRS fielded candidates in all the 150 wards, the BJP did so in 149 wards. The Congress, AIMIM and TDP fielded candidates in 146, 51 and 106 wards respectively.

With BJP leading as per the initial trends, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that "policies of transformative development are hard to beat." "Early trends emerging from Hyderabad indicate a change in popular mood & shape of things to come," he said. "Policies of transformative development are hard to beat & always triumph over hollow populism & fake narrative," he said in a tweet.

The party's National General Secretary (Organisation), B L Santhosh lauded the Telangana BJP unit saying "you made a mark." "WELDONE BHAGYANAGAR ......!!!! Great going team @BJP4Telangana You made a mark," he tweeted. He further said the party's state unit was up against "a deadly mix of communal, money & manipulative politics." "With this, Team @bandisanjay_bjp (State BJP chief) have put up a great fight," he said.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt tells healthcare facilities to submit HCWs data for COVID vaccination

The Delhi government has begun the process of enrolment of healthcare workers of different hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities for COVID-19 vaccination. For uploading data, a link has been provided on the website of the Delhi Stat...

ED summons Kerala CM's private secretary in gold smuggling case

Enforcement Directorate ED on Friday once again issued a notice to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayans additional private secretary CM Raveendran to appear before it in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case. Raveendran was aske...

'Disturbing reports' from Eritrean refugee camps in Tigray - UN

The United Nations refugee agency said on Friday it continued to receive disturbing reports about Eritrean refugee camps in Ethiopias Tigray region which remain inaccessibleWe hope that the recent agreement will allow a full and unhindered ...

DRI seizes heroin worth Rs 3 crore from consignment of hair

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI has seized heroin worth Rs 3 crore from a consignment, declared as artificial hair, that arrived at Navi Mumbai from Tanzania, an official said on Friday. Based on specific information about the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020