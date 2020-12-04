Left Menu
Amarinder Singh behaving like BJP CM, says Manish Sisodia

Hitting out at Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for speaking on the lines of Bharatiya Janata Party over the ongoing farmers' protest, AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Friday alleged that the former is behaving like a BJP Chief Minister.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 16:18 IST
Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and AAP leader, speaking to ANI on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Hitting out at Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for speaking on the lines of Bharatiya Janata Party over the ongoing farmers' protest, AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Friday alleged that the former is behaving like a BJP Chief Minister. Sisodia's response comes a day after Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged the Centre to rethink its stand on the legislations while appealing to the farmers to find an early solution to the problem that was adversely impacting the "economy of the state and also posing a serious danger to national security".

Reactin, Sisodia said, "Captain Amarinder Singh met BJP leaders yesterday and is now defending BJP. He is saying that the farmers' agitation is a danger to national security. The Punjab Chief Minister is behaving like a BJP Chief Minister. He is speaking on the lines of BJP. Singh, during a brief interaction with media, after his meeting with Shah had said that while he and his government were not involved in mediation in any way and the matter had to be resolved between the Centre and the farmers, "an early resolution was vital in the interest of both Punjab and the country".

A large number of farmers, mostly from Punjab, have gathered in and around Delhi in protest against the three farm laws, passed in the Monsoon Session of Parliament in September.The Centre is scheduled to hold the fifth round of talks with the representatives of farmers on December 5.On Thursday, the farmers held the fourth round of talks with the Centre, during which, they said the government talked of some amendments to the farm laws.Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said the government has given assurance concerning minimum support price."It seems that their stand over MSP will be fine. The talks have made little progress," Tikait said.Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the government has no ego and it was discussing the issues raised by farmers with an open mind."The government will discuss points that emerged at the meeting on Friday and hopes that talks will move towards finality when the next round of discussions is held on Saturday," the minister said.The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

