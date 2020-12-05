Left Menu
BJP committed to people, 'Gupkar gang' to their families: Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani said on Friday the BJP had proved its commitment to the society in the most difficult times, while the Gupkar gang only served their own personal families during the period.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-12-2020 01:30 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 01:10 IST
Union Minister Smriti Irani speaking to ANI on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

Union minister Smriti Irani said on Friday the BJP had "proved" its commitment to the society in the most difficult times, while the "Gupkar gang" only served their own personal families during the period. Irani hit the campaign trail for the district development council elections as the star campaigner of the BJP and addressed gatherings at Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Chowk in Miran Sahib and Majua village in Bishnah area of Jammu district.

Irani claimed that the development was "unprecedented" in Jammu and Kashmir with the incessant funds for development from the Modi government. She alleged that the leaders of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was disturbed as their generations-old "business" had stopped. According to Irani, the Bharatiya Janata Party has proved its commitment to the society and humankind in the most difficult times, whereas the PAGD leaders only served their own personal families during the period.

She accused the PAGD of cheating people and being involved in "scams" like the Roshni land case. PTI AB HMB.

