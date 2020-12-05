Left Menu
Uttam Kumar Reddy resigns as chief of Telangana Congress

N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday resigned from the post of President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 05-12-2020 08:10 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 08:10 IST
Uttam Kumar Reddy resigns as chief of Telangana Congress
N Uttam Kumar Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday resigned from the post of President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee. The development came in the wake of the GHMC poll debacle.

BJP made major gains in GHMC polls as it won 48 seats, seven less than the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) which emerged as the single largest party winning 55 seats. The TRS won fewer seats than it won in the 2016 elections when it had won a majority in the elections to GHMC.

The strong performance by BJP came on the heels of its victory last month in the Dubbak assembly seat. The party had wrested the seat from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi. The GHMC results have been declared on 149 of 150 seats with results in the Neredmet division held.

Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM won 44 seats and Congress won two seats. (ANI)

