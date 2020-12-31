DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 31

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- THURSSDAY, DEC. 31

** ADEN - Yemen's Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik holds a press conference. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JAN. 1 TALLINN – 10th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 4

ABUJA/KINSHASA/GABORONE/DODOMA/VICTORIA - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Botswana, Tanzania and Seychelles from Jan. 4 to Jan. 9 at the invitation of foreign ministers of the five countries (to Jan.9). TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga holds his first New Year news conference since taking office with the main focus expected to be on COVID-19 - 0200 GMT. BURMA – 73rd anniversary of Burma's independence. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JAN. 5 ** GENEVA - The World Health Organization's vaccine advisory panel SAGE (Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation) holds a close-door meeting to examine safety and efficacy data of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine.

MANDALAY, Myanmar - A high-level meeting between India and Myanmar will be held at Mandalay to discuss reopening of the Moreh border which has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts the annual Gulf Arab summit, which was due to take place in December 2020 but was pushed to January. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JAN. 7 ** ADDIS ABABA - Experts from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa - 0800 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JAN. 10 Kyrgyzstan – Presidential election Kazakhstan – Kazakh House of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 11 WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 10th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JAN. 12 MANILA - Philippines' finance minister Carlos Dominguez delivers keynote address at a virtual business forum - 0430 GMT.

HAITI - 11th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 18

** GENEVA - WHO executive board meeting on programme, budget and administration (to Jan. 26). BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet – 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 19 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JAN. 24 PORTUGAL - Portugal holds Presidential elections - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 25 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers speech on the "priorities for Europe" – 1930 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 26 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting (Cohesion).

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 7

ECUADOR - Ecuadorian National Congress election ECUADOR - Ecuador Presidential election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEB. 15 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 22 WELLINGTON - Deputy finance ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand. (to March 07) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEB. 25

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss macroeconomic developments and policy prospects in the euro zone - 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 28 EL SALVADOR - Salvadorian Legislative Assembly election.

