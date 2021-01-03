Left Menu
Development News Edition

Varun Grover, Vir Das rally behind comedian arrested for 'indecent' remarks about Hindu deities

Several comedians, including Varun Grover, Vir Das and Rohan Joshi, have criticised the arrest of stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui, a day after he was held for alleged indecent remarks made against Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a show in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 14:49 IST
Varun Grover, Vir Das rally behind comedian arrested for 'indecent' remarks about Hindu deities

Several comedians, including Varun Grover, Vir Das and Rohan Joshi, have criticised the arrest of stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui, a day after he was held for alleged indecent remarks made against Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a show in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Faruqui, a comedian from Gujarat, was arrested along with four others on Saturday after the son of a BJP MLA complained against him. A local court later rejected their bail pleas and sent them in judicial custody.

Grover took to Instagram and alleged that Faruqui was ''beaten up''. The ''Sacred Games'' writer shared a video where the comedian is trying to reason with Eklavya Singh Gaur, son of local BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaur, who had filed the complaint. ''A fellow Indian, a fellow comedian is in jail and got beaten up by a mob because of the words he uttered. Here he's trying to logically, calmly present his case but our systems now just want to brutally silence every voice.

''They don't want to hear, they don't want to even argue - they want to simply erase every shred of individual thought, every iota of reason. And we the people of the greatest civilization of earth are ok with it,'' Grover wrote. Das took to Twitter and wrote that it is futile to stop humour and to try and ''control'' it.

''You can't stop jokes and laughter. Not because comedians are performing it, but because people need to laugh. Harder you try, the more you're going to be laughed at, now, and by history. ''Anyone who has ever tried to control humour, now has a category of jokes devoted to them,'' Das tweeted. He also posted screenshot of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2017 tweet, when he talked about the importance of humour.

''I think we need more satire and humour. Humour brings happiness in our lives. Humour is the best healer,'' the prime minister had said in the tweet. Das captioned the image: ''I'm just going to leave this here.'' According to Gaur, he and his associates had gone to watch the show and when they heard the ''indecent'' comments, they forced the organisers to stop the programme.

As per the complaint, indecent remarks were passed against Hindu gods and goddesses and the Union home minister during the show, in-charge of Tukoganj police station Kamlesh Sharma said. Comedian Rohan Joshi shared Faruqui's video where he is trying to reason with those offended with his jokes. ''Turns out now you can just assault people while they're doing their job and the cops will take 'them' to the police station,'' Joshi captioned the video.

Comedian Kaneez Surka and Abish Mathew also shared the clip of Faruqui on Instagram. ''Watch this, that's all and then share it,'' Surka wrote.

While Mathew added, ''Seven minutes of @munawar.faruqui trying to reason but still...' ''High risk individuals to be vaccinated first. So comedians must be up there on the list, wrote comic Neeti Palta alluding to the incident in a Facebook post as India approved Oxford's and Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccines for restricted emergency use on Sunday. On Saturday, Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Aman Singh Bhuria refused to grant bail to Faruqui and other four and remanded them in judicial custody till January 13.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bank credit records marginal growth: CARE report

The rise in retail loans and a slight uptick in corporate borrowings pushed up the bank credit growth marginally during the fortnight ending December 18, though the deposit growth remained flat, CARE Ratings said in a report. However, as co...

Israel dismisses "nonsense" Iran charge it seeks to trick U.S. into war

An Israeli official on Sunday dismissed as nonsense an allegation by the Iranian foreign minister that Israel was trying to trick the United States into waging war on Iran.It was Israel that needed to be on alert for possible Iranian strike...

1.60 lakh health workers will be first to get COVID-19 vaccine in Punjab: Minister

Around 1.60 lakh health workers in Punjab will receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the first phase, Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said on Sunday. Principal Secretary Health Hussan Lal said the data regarding 1.60 lakh healthcare workers have...

Watershed moment in India's battle against COVID-19: Health Minister on 2 vaccines being approved

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Sunday welcomed the emergency use approval for Oxford-AstraZenecas and Bharat Biotechs vaccines against coronavirus and termed it a watershed moment in Indias battle against COVID-19. Indias drugs regulat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021