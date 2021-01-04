Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha panchayat polls:SEC seeks report on sarpanch post auction

The directive came following a rise in complaints about auction of the post, where some candidates have allegedly promised to spend huge sums from their own pockets for the development of villages if they are elected unopposed as sarpanch, or head of the villages governing council.The State Election Commissioner, U P S Madan, has asked district collectors to submit a detailed report immediately about villages where only one candidate is in the fray for the polls, before making an official announcement of his or her appointment as the village head.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 17:37 IST
Maha panchayat polls:SEC seeks report on sarpanch post auction

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday asked collectors of all districts in the state to submit a report on the alleged auction of the posts of sarpanch ahead of the gram panchayat polls to be held on January 15. The directive came following a rise in complaints about 'auction' of the post, where some candidates have allegedly promised to spend huge sums from their own pockets for the development of villages if they are elected unopposed as sarpanch, or head of the village's governing council.

The State Election Commissioner, U P S Madan, has asked district collectors to submit a detailed report immediately about villages where only one candidate is in the fray for the polls, before making an official announcement of his or her appointment as the village head. ''The commission will review the report and inform the collector concerned regarding the announcement,'' Madan said in the directive.

A senior SEC official said the gram panchayat polls have been postponed in the state for almost a year, leading to around 14,000 village panchayats out of 28,000 facing elections later this month. However, to avoid the election, which some times leads to severe animosity and violence, some local leaders, to get elected unopposed as sarpanch, have offered to pay a higher amount from their own pockets for village development.

''The commission has received several complaints against the so-called auction of the constitutional post. The polls have to be held in a fair manner and use of money to influence people is illegal,'' the official said. Surprisingly, in some cases, even elected representatives like MLAs have come forward to offer implementation of various government schemes on priority, if a village elects its governing body unanimously, he said.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IMD forecasts thunderstorm, moderate rains in parts of Delhi, neighbouring areas

Delhi and its neighbouring areas are likely to witness thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain, according to the India Meteorological Department IMD on Monday. The downpour will occur over and adjoining areas of most places of e...

Most OPEC+ producers oppose Feb output increase -sources

Most OPEC oil-producing countries oppose plans to increase output from February as winter lockdowns to contain the coronavirus choke demand, three OPEC sources told Reuters on Monday.OPEC, which groups OPEC and other producers including Rus...

UK scientists worried vaccines may not work on S.African coronavirus variant - ITV

Scientists are not fully confident that COVID-19 vaccines will work on a new variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa, ITVs political editor said on Monday, citing an unidentified scientific adviser to the British government. Both B...

Williamson surpasses Fleming to record most 50-plus Test scores for Kiwis

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has added another feather to his illustrious cap as he surpassed former skipper Stephen Fleming to record most fifty-plus scores for the Kiwis in the longest format of the game. The right-handed batsman a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021