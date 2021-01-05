Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks grind lower as focus shifts to Georgia Senate runoff

Oil futures were little changed in cautious trade as investors awaited a meeting later on Tuesday where major crude producers are set to decide output levels for February. In the United States, control of the Senate is at stake with Tuesday's dual runoff elections in Georgia.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 11:01 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks grind lower as focus shifts to Georgia Senate runoff

Asian shares edged lower on Tuesday amid uncertainty about Senate runoffs in Georgia, which could have a big impact on incoming U.S. President Joe Biden's ability to pursue his preferred economic policies. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.05%, pulling back from a record high. Australian stocks fell 0.26%.

Chinese shares erased early losses and rose 0.52%. In Hong Kong, China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom rallied by more than 6% after the New York Stock Exchange abandoned plans to delist the companies' shares from its bourse. Japanese shares lost 0.34% after a spokesman said the government will reach a decision on a state of emergency for Tokyo and surrounding cities on Thursday to curb coronavirus infections.

U.S. S&P 500 stock futures edged up 0.03%. Euro Stoxx 50 futures were down 0.39%. German DAX futures fell 0.34%, and FTSE futures fell 0.26%. Oil futures were little changed in cautious trade as investors awaited a meeting later on Tuesday where major crude producers are set to decide output levels for February.

In the United States, control of the Senate is at stake with Tuesday's dual runoff elections in Georgia. A Democratic victory in both races could tip control of the Senate away from Republicans, but both contests are very tight and the results may not be immediately known, which could lead to a repeat of the chaotic vote re-counts after the U.S. presidential election last year.

"2021 starts with a bang with pivotal political and economic news for markets to digest. The undisputed highlight will be the result of the Senate seat run-off elections in Georgia," James Knightley, chief international economist at ING, wrote in a research memo. "If the Democrats win both seats this should lead to the most substantial 2021 fiscal stimulus. Nonetheless, it could be the excuse for a near-term consolidation in risk markets after a strong post-election rally."

Uncertainty about the Georgia vote and worries about rising coronavirus infections sent Wall Street sharply lower on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.27%, the S&P 500 lost 1.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped by 1.48%.

Outgoing Republican President Donald Trump's call to pressure Georgia's top election official to "find" votes to overturn his loss to President-elect Biden in the state has also unnerved some investors. The House and the Senate are scheduled to certify Biden's election win on Wednesday, but some Republicans have pledged to vote against this and thousands of Trump supporters are expected to converge on the capital in protest.

The MSCI's broadest gauge of global stocks was unchanged, sitting just below a record reached in the previous session. Increased risk aversion helped the dollar index rebound from a 2 1/2-year against a basket of major currencies, but moves were subdued at the start of the year.

The British pound bought $1.3591, recovering some of Monday's losses after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a lockdown to try and slow a fast-spreading coronavirus variant. U.S. crude futures were little changed at $47.61 a barrel, while Brent futures edged down by 0.1% to $51.04 per barrel. Major oil producers will meet later on Tuesday to decide on output levels for February after talks broke down the previous day.

Gold was slightly lower. Spot gold fell 0.16% to $1,939.25 per ounce.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sourav Ganguly stable, cardiologist Devi Shetty to meet team of docs treating him

BCCI president and former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty after suffering a mild heart attack, is in a stable condition, and his vital health parameters are normal, a doctor at the hospital where he is admitted ...

Dilip Buildcon incorporates SPV for road project worth Rs 882 cr

Infrastructure developer Dilip Buildcon on Tuesday said it has incorporated a special purpose vehicle SPV for road project worth Rs 882 crore in Gujarat. The company has incorporated a special purpose vehicle SPV for a new HAM hybrid annuit...

NYSE withdraws plans to delist 3 Chinese phone carriers

The New York Stock Exchange says it is withdrawing plans to remove shares of three Chinese state-owned phone carriers under an order by President Donald Trump. The exchange cited further consultation with U.S. regulators but gave no other d...

Emma Stone expecting first child

Oscar winner Emma Stone is expecting her first child with husband and Saturday Night Live scribe Dave McCary. A source confirmed the news of Stones pregnancy to E News.Stone, 32, was photographed last week here sporting athleisure and revea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021