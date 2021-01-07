Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kamala Harris demands an end to assault on US Capitol

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has demanded an end to the assault on the US Capitol by the supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump after they clashed with police and breached the buildings security in a bid to overturn the November 3 election resultsThe protest interrupted Congress Electoral College count that will formalise President-elect Joe Bidens upcoming inauguration on January 20.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 05:50 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 05:50 IST
Kamala Harris demands an end to assault on US Capitol

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has demanded an end to the assault on the US Capitol by the supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump after they clashed with police and breached the building's security in a bid to overturn the November 3 election results

The protest interrupted Congress Electoral College count that will formalise President-elect Joe Biden's upcoming inauguration on January 20. “I join President-elect Joe Biden in calling for the assault on the Capitol and our nation’s public servants to end, and as he said, “allow the work of democracy to go forward'',” Harris said in a tweet. Trump has refused to concede the election. He alleges that there was a massive voters’ fraud and electoral malpractice. Election officials have denied the allegations. Biden and Harris won in both the popular vote and the electoral college votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COLUMN-Swinging again, Saudi Arabia sacrifices market share to protect oil price: Kemp

Saudi Arabias announcement that it will reduce oil output by 1 million barrels per day in February and March has boosted prices and helped paper over divisions within the producer alliance, at least temporarily.The unilateral cut, announced...

Trump supporters who stormed U.S. Capitol should not be allowed to fly, airline union says

Supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday should not be allowed to depart the Washington area on commercial flights after exhibiting mob mentality behavior on flights into the region, the head of a large...

Japan calls for limited emergency declaration as COVID-19 cases surge

The Japanese government on Thursday proposed declaring a one-month state of emergency limited to Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures effective from Jan. 8 to Feb. 7.Ahead of a meeting with advisers for coronavirus measures, Economy Min...

Brazil's Bolsonaro reaffirms Trump ties, cites baseless vote fraud claims

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday reiterated baseless allegations of U.S. election fraud and continued to back President Donald Trump, as the American leaders supporters invaded the U.S. Capitol building.Bolsonaro, a far-right...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021