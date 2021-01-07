U.S. Vice President Pence condemns violent protests as Senate reconvenes
Vice President Mike Pence condemned the violent supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in an attempt to block certification of the presidential election results, as the U.S. Senate resumed its vote count after an hours-long delay. "You did not win.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 06:52 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 06:52 IST
Vice President Mike Pence condemned the violent supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in an attempt to block certification of the presidential election results, as the U.S. Senate resumed its vote count after an hours-long delay.
"You did not win. Violence never wins," Pence said of the gang of people who responded to Trump's call to protest his loss in November's presidential election. Pence said the Capitol was secured, and urged the Senate to "get back to work."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Trump must blame Russia for cyber attack on U.S., Biden says
U.S. CDC reports 318,569 total deaths from coronavirus
Tibetan leader welcomes U.S. bill that reaffirms rights, angering China
Amid political chaos, Pak Senate session on Dec 30th
Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more