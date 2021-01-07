Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo angers China with Hong Kong sanctions threat

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 14:08 IST
Pompeo angers China with Hong Kong sanctions threat

Washington may sanction those involved in the arrest of over 50 people in Hong Kong and will send the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations to visit Taiwan, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, drawing anger and the threat of retaliation from Beijing. Pompeo said he was also "appalled" by the arrest of an American citizen as part of Wednesday's crackdown and added: "The United States will not tolerate the arbitrary detention or harassment of U.S. citizens."

Hong Kong police arrested 53 people in dawn raids on democracy activists on Wednesday in the biggest crackdown since China last year imposed a security law, which opponents say is aimed at quashing dissent in the former British colony. Among those detained was American lawyer John Clancey, a source at his firm said.

Pompeo called the arrests an "outrage and a reminder of the Chinese Communist Party's contempt for its own people and the rule of law." "The United States will consider sanctions and other restrictions on any and all individuals and entities involved in executing this assault on the Hong Kong people," Pompeo said.

He said it would also "explore restrictions against the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in the United States, and take additional immediate actions against officials who have undermined Hong Kong's democratic processes." Further riling Beijing, Pompeo announced in the same statement Kelly Craft, Washington's U.N. ambassador, would visit Chinese-claimed and democratically run Taiwan, a highly symbolic trip as the island is not a U.N. member due to the objections of Beijing, which views Taiwan as a wayward province.

"Taiwan shows what a free China could achieve," he said. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Pompeo's comments represented a serious interference in the country's internal affairs, which China strongly condemned.

"China will take all necessary steps to resolutely safeguard its sovereignty and security interests," Hua told reporters. "The United States must pay a heavy price for its mistakes." Taiwan's Foreign Ministry welcomed Craft's visit, which will be the first of a sitting U.S. ambassador at the U.N. to the island, saying it demonstrates the strong U.S. support for Taiwan's international participation.

DAY OF TURMOIL Pompeo's statement came after a day of turmoil in Washington that saw supporters of President Donald Trump storm the Capitol in a bid to overturn his November election defeat.

Lawmakers on both sides denounced the gravest assault on the two houses of Congress in more than 200 years, calling it an embarrassment to American democracy that would play into the hands of rivals like China. "I think they're high-fiving in Beijing, and the Chinese look at this and are very happy about it," Republican Senator Marco Rubio, a China hawk, told Tucker Carlson on the Fox News channel. "It kind of bolsters their claim that we're falling apart and they're the country of the future."

On Wednesday, the Chinese embassy in Washington issued an advisory on its website, warning Chinese citizens to strengthen safety precautions in light of the "large-scale demonstration" in Washington and the curfew announced by the local government. Trump has pursued hardline policies towards China on issues from trade to espionage and the coronavirus. His administration has imposed sanctions on Chinese officials for crushing Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement and other alleged rights abuses.

Tensions have escalated within Washington on China policy in the final days of the Trump administration before U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20. The New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it would delist three Chinese telecoms companies, while the administration is also considering adding tech giants Alibaba and Tencent to a blacklist of firms allegedly owned or controlled by the Chinese military.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Air pollution linked to increased risk of pregnancy loss in India: Lancet study

Pregnant women in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, who are exposed to poor air quality, may be at higher risk of stillbirths and miscarriages, according to a modelling study published in The Lancet Planetary Health journal. Researchers found th...

Freight Corridor will lead to rapid industrial development in Rajasthan, says Governor Kalraj Mishra

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said the 306 kilometers long Rewari-Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will lead to rapid industrial development in Rajasthan. As ...

Phi Commerce Raises 4 Million USD in Series A Funding From Singapore Based BEENEXT

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India PayPhi, Phi Commerces API-first digital payments platform, is currently powering over 100 million transactions per month Phi Commerce to use funds for product innovation and expansion in new...

Rupee plunges 20 paise to end at 73.31 against US dollar

The rupee dived 20 paise to settle at 73.31 provisional against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking muted domestic equities and a rebound in the American currency. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened flat at 73.10 agains...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021