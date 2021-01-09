Left Menu
Stir by SDA, demanding recall of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi,enters second day

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 09-01-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 18:11 IST
The agitation by the rulingCongress led Secular Democratic Alliance here, demandingrecall of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for ''impeding developmentalplans and welfare measures of the elected government,'' enteredthe second day on Saturday.

Besides Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, PCC president A VSubramanian, Ministers, Congress legislators, workers anddelegates of different wings of the CPI, CPI(M) and VCKparticipated in the agitation However, leaders and workers of the DMK, an ally of theCongress, were conspicuous by their absence on Saturday too.

VCK leader Tol Thirumavalavan and Tamil Nadu CPISecretary Mutharasan were among those who addressed theparticipants and criticised the ''undemocratic style offunctioning of the Lt Governor''.

Muthursan said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modibelieved in democracy and welfare of the people, he shouldintervene and ensure that Bedi is replaced She was only an officer appointed by the Centre to thepost of Lt Governor and has nno right to stall welfaremeasures of the elected government, he said.

He also alleged that the Centre was adopting a fascistand autocratic attitude in trying to end the ongoing agitationby farmers on the borders of Delhi.

The Chief Minister had alleged that the PM and Bedi''hatched a conspiracy to dismantle the separate (unionterritory) status of Puducherry and merge it with Tamil Nadu.'' He had also accused them of being keen on depriving thepeople of Puducherry of their rights, a charge alreadyrubbished by the Lt Governor.

Bedi, a former IPS officer, and Narayanasamy have beenat logger heads over various issues ever since she wasappointed Lt Governor in May 2016, with the ruling Congressaccusing her of going against decisions of the government.

