Kazakh ruling party wins 71% of vote in lower house vote - election commission

Kazakh ruling party wins 71% of vote in lower house vote - election commissionReuters | Almaty | Updated: 11-01-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 14:50 IST
The Nur Otan party headed by Kazakhstan's former president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has won 71.09% of the vote in Sunday's parliamentary election, the Central Asian nation's central election commission said on Monday, citing preliminary data.
That means Nur Otan, of which President Kassym-Jomart is also a senior member, will retain dominance in the oil-rich nation's lower house of parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kazakhstan
- Central Asian