Government has failed miserably in handling farmers' protest: Sitaram Yechury

CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury has welcomed the Supreme Court staying the implementation of three farm laws and said it was a clear message that the government has failed miserably in handling the protest by farmers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:44 IST
CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury speaking to ANI . Image Credit: ANI

CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury has welcomed the Supreme Court staying the implementation of three farm laws and said it was a clear message that the government has failed miserably in handling the protest by farmers. "First of all, this is a clear message given by the Supreme Court that the government has failed miserably in handling the farmers' protest so far. Every minister including the prime minister repeatedly said the laws would not be withdrawn. Now the Supreme Court's decision keeping farmers' struggle in mind is a welcome step and a way forward," Yechury told ANI.

The CPI-M general secretary said as the laws have been put on hold, the government must discuss its reforms with farmers and other stakeholders and bring its proposals to Parliament. "Government should discuss with all stakeholders including its corporate friends and then bring suggestions to Parliament to have a proper discussion. After scrutiny by a parliamentary committee, the new laws can be enacted. This is the only way out," he said.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of three farm laws until further orders and formed a four-member committee to hold talks with farmers. Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

