Baseball-MLB suspending political contributions after Capitol rampage

Major League Baseball is suspending all political contributions after a mob exhorted by President Donald Trump rampaged through the U.S. Capitol last week, it said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 03:22 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 03:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Major League Baseball is suspending all political contributions after a mob exhorted by President Donald Trump rampaged through the U.S. Capitol last week, it said on Wednesday. MLB made the statement as the House of Representatives moved towards a vote to make Trump the first U.S. president to be impeached twice.

"In light of the unprecedented events last week at the U.S. Capitol, MLB is suspending contributions from its Political Action Committee pending a review of our political contribution policy going forward," the league said in a statement. Trump exhorted thousands of supporters to march on the Capitol last Wednesday as Congress met to certify his defeat by Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, prompting chaos in which crowds breached the building and forced the evacuation of both chambers. Five people died in the incident.

The Major League Baseball Commissioners Office Political Action Committee donated $112,500 to federal candidates in 2019-20 according to the Center for Responsive Politics with $66,500 going to Democrats and $46,000 to Republicans. MLB's decision followed the lead of other companies that had suspended donations.

Walmart Inc, the world's biggest retailer, and entertainment company Walt Disney Co. suspended donations to politicians who refused to certify Biden's win. Mike Sommers, president of the American Petroleum Institute, said on Wednesday the riots will also factor into the organisation's decisions on donations. He did not name which companies have suspended political contributions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

