Brazil to start COVID vaccinations on Jan 21, says Senator

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 14-01-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 17:57 IST
Brazil is set to begin vaccinations against COVID-19 on Jan. 21, Senator Nelsinho Trad tweeted on Thursday, citing a conversation with Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello.

President Jair Bolsonaro is under mounting pressure for the slow pace of Brazil's vaccine rollout. The government has declined to give an official start date, but has said inoculations could begin on Jan. 20 in a best-case scenario.

The health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

