Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cambodian labor leader's trial for border remarks begins

According to the human rights group Amnesty International, about 150 individuals affiliated with the banned Cambodia National Rescue Party are facing treason charges in mass trials, the first of which was held Thursday.Labor leaders such as Rong Chhun hold significant political influence in Cambodia because they represent the vast number of industrial workers in the textile industry, which is the countrys major export earner.

PTI | Phnom Penh | Updated: 15-01-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 14:48 IST
Cambodian labor leader's trial for border remarks begins
Flag of Cambodia. Image Credit: ANI

The trial of a Cambodian labor union leader charged with inciting social unrest opened in Phnom Penh on Friday, part of a large-scale legal offensive by the government against its critics.

Rong Chhun, president of the Cambodian Confederation of Unions, is standing trial for "incitement to commit felony" for comments concerning territory in border areas, a politically sensitive issue. If found guilty, he could face from six months to two years in prison.

Rong Chhun was arrested in July after the government claimed he spread false information about Cambodia's border with Vietnam. He has been held in detention ever since. A week before his arrest, Rong Chhun gave an interview to US government-supported Radio Free Asia in which he spoke about meeting farmers in eastern Cambodia who complained about their land being infringed upon by neighboring Vietnam.

His trial is part of a crackdown on opposition politicians and supporters carried out in the courts by Prime Minister Hun Sen's government. According to the human rights group Amnesty International, about 150 individuals affiliated with the banned Cambodia National Rescue Party are facing treason charges in mass trials, the first of which was held Thursday.

Labor leaders such as Rong Chhun hold significant political influence in Cambodia because they represent the vast number of industrial workers in the textile industry, which is the country's major export earner. The major unions have historically aligned themselves with the political opposition to Hun Sen.

The issue of Vietnam encroaching on Cambodian land is a highly sensitive one with domestic political significance in Cambodia because of widespread historical antagonism toward the country's larger neighbor to the east. Hun Sen's government maintains close relations with Vietnam, leading his political foes to accuse him of failing to protect Cambodian land. Several prominent opposition figures have been prosecuted on various charges in recent years for making such allegations.

Sam Sokong, a lawyer for Rong Chhun, said his client has done nothing illegal in his interview with Radio Free Asia, and that he only had relayed the complaints of villagers along the border to the public at large.

The Joint Boundary Commission of Cambodia and Vietnam rejected the allegations about any violation of Cambodian territory.

Rong Chhun served on the national election committee of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party before it was dissolved by court order in November 2017, ahead of the 2018 general election. The party dissolution was generally seen as intended to ensure victory for Hun Sen's ruling Cambodian People's Party. Hun Sen has been in power for 36 years, and has often been accused of heading an authoritarian regime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Special posts of DSP created for security at Ramjanmabhoomi, Kashi Vishwanath temple

The Uttar Pradesh government has created special posts of DSP to oversee security at the Ramjanmabhoomi in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi and the Mathuras Krishna Janmabhoomi. The posts has been created on the recommendation o...

Goyal exhorts Indian investors to eye BIMSTEC nations to foster larger ecosystem for startups

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Friday exhorted Indian investors to eye the BIMSTEC nations for greater engagement through investments, mentoring and support to foster the larger ecosystem for startups in the region. He expressed confidence ...

Indonesian authorities download crashed plane's black box

Jakarta Indonesia, January 15 ANIXinhua Indonesian authorities have downloaded the flight data recorder FDR belonging to the Sriwijaya Air plane that crashed into Jakarta waters last week, the National Transportation Safety Committee said o...

Greece may ease some COVID-19 restrictions from Jan. 25

Greece could ease some restrictions in the retail sector next week after a nationwide lockdown helped contain a surge in COVID-19 infections, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday.Mitsotakis government imposed a strict lockdown,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021